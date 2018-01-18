Shares in Evraz jumped after the steelmaker reported that consolidated crude steel output was at 3.5m tonnes during the final three months of 2017, unchanged from the prior quarter. Production of steel products, net of re-rolled products on the other hand, was 5.7% higher on the quarter at 3.3m tonnes, following repairs to blast furnace number two at its ZSMK mill. Volumes of semi-finished products increased at its Russian steel mills as did output of railway products, the company said in a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...