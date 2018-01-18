The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Aqua Metals, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 13, 2018 (AQMS)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) who purchased shares between May 19, 2016 and November 9, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company was touting the business value of the Interstate Battery Partnership and the JCI Partnership; (b) the Company was aware of and ignoring material unresolved deficiencies in the AquaRefine technology and process preventing large scale development; (c) the Company was experiencing numerous execution and operational issues preventing scaling and production ramp up at its facility; and (d) the Company was unable to produce and generate revenue from its core business, therefore remaining unprofitable.

Shareholders have until February 13, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the Class Period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sbm/aqua-metals-inc?wire=1.

