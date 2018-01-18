Emerging Sensor Technologies Transforming Medical Diagnostics 2017: NanoBio, MicroEncoding & Biointelligence Focus

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TechVisions latest research service profiles innovations in sensing technologies and their impact on clinical diagnosis. The emergence of point of care (PoC) testing has necessitated compact, more portable testing kits, to replace laboratory testing. In the light of global epidemic outbreaks, there is also a greater need for high throughput testing to process infectious disease diagnosis faster. In view of these emerging trends, there is a greater dependence on faster, more accurate biochemical sensors. This research report focuses on implications for infectious diseases, cancer and lifestyle diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and Diabetes.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope: Emerging Sensor Technologies

1.2 Research Focus: Technology Synergy Driving Smart Sensing

1.3 Research Framework: Emerging Sensors Concept

1.4 Research Methodology: The Frost & Sullivan Core Value

1.5 Research Methodology: The Five Steps Toward Success

1.6 Key Facts and Findings: The Global Picture in Numbers



2. Technology Snapshot and Trends

2.1 Key Elements of Analysis: The Smartness' Concept

2.2 Emerging Sensor Technologies: Brief Overview and Trends

2.3 Emerging Sensor Technologies: NanoBio and MicroEncoding

2.4 Emerging Sensor Technologies: Biointelligence Focus

2.5 Conventional Applications: Clinical Diagnostics

2.6 Conventional Applications: Clinical Diagnostics

2.7 Conventional Applications: Clinical Diagnostics

2.8 Disruptive Applications: The Impact of Internet of Things



3. Environmental Analysis and Value Chain Assessment

3.1 Medical Diagnostics Information Challenges

3.2 Technology and Business Landscape: Accelerators

3.3 Technology and Business Landscape: Accelerators

3.4 Technology and Business Landscape: Challenges

3.5 Technology and Business Landscape: Challenges

3.6 Smart Sensing Architecture: Integrating Emerging Technology

3.7 Empowering People: Expanding Participants' Capabilities

3.8 Models and Strategies: Building a New Healthcare Culture

3.9 Medical Diagnostics Business Models: Leveraging New Niches

3.10 Value Chain Framework: The Pieces on the Board



4. Impact Assessment and Strategic Analysis

4.1 Intelligent Solutions: Emerging Sensors as Smart Products

4.2 Intelligent Solutions: The Evolution Toward Future Medicine

4.3 Intelligent Solutions: Customer Focus

4.4 Intelligent Solutions: Emerging Sensors Coming Next Decade



5. Industry Landscape and Market Trends

5.1 Key Participants: Sensors Developers Reshaping Healthcare

5.2 Key Stakeholders: Functions and Responsibilities

5.3 Key Operational Models: The Four Managing Directions

5.4 Sensor Product Development: The Innovation Road

5.5 Key Funding Models: The Four Approaches

5.6 Smart Ecosystems: The Ensemble Portrait

5.7 Key Roles: Factors Pulling and Pushing Innovation

5.8 Key Infrastructure Development: The Global Scenario



6. Market Potential and Intellectual Property

6.1 Market Potential: Forecast and Milestones

6.2 Market Segmentation: Technology and Regional Focus

6.3 Global Footprint: Emerging Sensors Trends in 2022

6.4 Market Share: The Competitive Landscape

6.5 Market Products: Key Trends for Top Tier Participants

6.6 Top Competitors: SWOT Analysis

6.7 Intellectual Property: Emerging Sensors Patent Trends



7. Best Practices and Strategic Insights

7.1 The Road Ahead: Innovation Model Driving Emerging Sensors

7.2 The Road Ahead: Open Collaboration Models Leading Innovation

7.3 The Road Ahead: Gaining Competitiveness in New Niches

7.4 Emerging Sensor Technologies - The Application Landscape

7.5 Emerging Sensor Technologies - The Application Landscape

7.6 Emerging Sensor Technologies - The Application Landscape

7.7 Emerging Sensor Technologies - The Application Landscape

7.8 Emerging Sensor Technologies - The Application Landscape

7.9 Growth Opportunities: Tapping Into Technology Synergy

7.10 Growth Opportunities: The Five Major Prospects



8.0 Performance Benchmarking and Strategic Recommendations

8.1 Multicriteria Approach for Benchmarking: Methodology

8.2 Multicriteria Approach for Benchmarking: Strategic Portfolio

8.3 Multicriteria Approach for Benchmarking: Level 0 Criteria

8.4 Multicriteria Approach for Benchmarking: Level 1 Criteria

8.5 Multicriteria Approach for Benchmarking: Level 1 Criteria

8.6 Multicriteria Approach for Benchmarking: Level 1 Criteria

8.7 Multicriteria Approach for Benchmarking: Level 2 Criteria

8.8 Multicriteria Approach for Benchmarking: Analytic Results

8.9 Multicriteria Approach for Benchmarking: Final Assessment

8.10 Innovation Benchmarking: Strategy Assessment

8.11 Innovation Benchmarking: Companies to Profile

8.12 Innovation Benchmarking: Companies to Profile

8.13 Innovation Benchmarking: Companies to Profile

8.14 Innovation Benchmarking: Worldwide Companies to Watch

8.15 Innovation Benchmarking: Other Companies at the Spotlight

8.16 Innovation Benchmarking: Major Collaborations

8.17 Innovation Benchmarking: Strategic Business Cases



9. Appendix

9.1 Key Industry Influencers

9.2 Key Granted Patents

