Global Tampons Market Business Report 2018: Growing Prominence of New-Age Natural, Renewable, Re-usable, and Organic Tampons Benefit Market Expansion

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Tampons in terms of retail value sales in US$ Thousand.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Tampons: Offering Menstrual Protection with Lifestyle Advantages

Focused Marketing, Education, and New, Better, and Safe Technologies: Key Factors Sustaining Consumer Interest

Major Factors Influencing Tampon Adoption

Factors Influencing Tampon Adoption (Impact on Selection

Rated on 1 to 10 Scale)

Packaging and Marketing of Tampons

Misconceptions about Tampons

Concerns Related to Anatomy and Tampon Functions

Concerns about Virginity

Growing Focus on Feminine Health, Comfort and Convenience Benefits Market Adoption

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries are Traditional Revenue Contributors, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth

Tampons Still Beyond the Reach of Many Asian & African Countries

Competitive Scenario

Consumer Education Continues to Remain a Core Issue

Knowing the Psychographic Profile of Consumer Vital for Success

Targeted Marketing Critical for Increasing Sales

Tampon Manufacturers Increase Frankness' in Advertising

Private Label Tampons Gain Prominence

Manufacturers Depend on Emerging Markets to Increase Sales Momentum



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Despite Health Concerns and Decline in Menstruating Female Population, Innovative Tampons Sustain Demand

Recent Tampon Innovations and Advancements

My.Flow: New Smart Tampon Integrates Real-Time Data Tracking Capability

Innovative Cora Tampons Address Health Concerns Related to Non-Organic Products

pH Adjusting Tampons

Jelly Fish as Super Absorbent Tampons

Tampon Laced with HIV Prevention Medication

Diagnostic Tampons to Test STIs, STDs, and Cancer

Tampons with a Wireless Tampon Signal'

Advanced, Bluetooth Compatible Tampons

Growing Prominence of New-Age Natural, Renewable, Re-usable, and Organic Tampons Benefit Market Expansion

Traditional Tampons Found to Contain Glyphosate, Organic Alternatives Emerge to be Attractive

Tampon Tribe Brings Organic Products at Affordable Prices

All Cotton Tampons Delivered through Subscription

Biodegradable, Compostable, and Plastic-Free Products Gain Popularity

Natural Tampons: The Way Forward

Menstrual Cup with the Potential to Replace Tampons Face Impediments in Mass Adoption, Bodes Well for the Market

Favorable Demographic, Social, and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target

Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for the Hygiene Market

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

Online Sales Offers New Avenues of Growth



3. KEY ISSUES CONFRONTING THE MARKET

Threat from Tampon Alternatives

Disposable Menstrual Pads

Reusable Menstrual Pads

Silk Sea Sponge Tampons

Menstrual Cups

Eco-friendly Alternatives to Tampons

Dangerous Chemicals: A Rising Concern

Clean, Ultra-White Tampons: A Threat to Women's Health?

Tampons Disposal & their Impact on the Environment

Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS): A By-product of Tampon Usage?

Dioxins in Tampons

Pesticides in Tampons

Fragrances in Tampons

FDA Standardizes Terminology for Tampon Absorbency Levels

Standard Terms to Refer Different Absorbency Levels of Tampons



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Tampons: A Prelude

Acceptance of Tampon Usage

Tampons and Sanitary Pads: An Evolutionary Scan

Major Tampon Types

Applicator Tampons

Digital or Applicator-free Tampons

Cordless Tampons

How to Handle a Tampon?



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Sustain Natural Introduces Organic Cotton Tampons

U by Kotex Unveils New U by Kotex FITNESS Tampons

Playtex Sport Brand Unveils Compact Tampon

Cora Unveils Organic Tampon with a BPA-free Applicator



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Unilever Acquires Seventh Generation



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



