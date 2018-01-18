Global Tampons Market Business Report 2018: Growing Prominence of New-Age Natural, Renewable, Re-usable, and Organic Tampons Benefit Market Expansion

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Tampons in terms of retail value sales in US$ Thousand.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Tampons: Offering Menstrual Protection with Lifestyle Advantages
Focused Marketing, Education, and New, Better, and Safe Technologies: Key Factors Sustaining Consumer Interest
Major Factors Influencing Tampon Adoption
Factors Influencing Tampon Adoption (Impact on Selection
Rated on 1 to 10 Scale)
Packaging and Marketing of Tampons
Misconceptions about Tampons
Concerns Related to Anatomy and Tampon Functions
Concerns about Virginity
Growing Focus on Feminine Health, Comfort and Convenience Benefits Market Adoption
Global Market Outlook
Developed Countries are Traditional Revenue Contributors, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth
Tampons Still Beyond the Reach of Many Asian & African Countries
Competitive Scenario
Consumer Education Continues to Remain a Core Issue
Knowing the Psychographic Profile of Consumer Vital for Success
Targeted Marketing Critical for Increasing Sales
Tampon Manufacturers Increase Frankness' in Advertising
Private Label Tampons Gain Prominence
Manufacturers Depend on Emerging Markets to Increase Sales Momentum
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Despite Health Concerns and Decline in Menstruating Female Population, Innovative Tampons Sustain Demand
Recent Tampon Innovations and Advancements
My.Flow: New Smart Tampon Integrates Real-Time Data Tracking Capability
Innovative Cora Tampons Address Health Concerns Related to Non-Organic Products
pH Adjusting Tampons
Jelly Fish as Super Absorbent Tampons
Tampon Laced with HIV Prevention Medication
Diagnostic Tampons to Test STIs, STDs, and Cancer
Tampons with a Wireless Tampon Signal'
Advanced, Bluetooth Compatible Tampons
Growing Prominence of New-Age Natural, Renewable, Re-usable, and Organic Tampons Benefit Market Expansion
Traditional Tampons Found to Contain Glyphosate, Organic Alternatives Emerge to be Attractive
Tampon Tribe Brings Organic Products at Affordable Prices
All Cotton Tampons Delivered through Subscription
Biodegradable, Compostable, and Plastic-Free Products Gain Popularity
Natural Tampons: The Way Forward
Menstrual Cup with the Potential to Replace Tampons Face Impediments in Mass Adoption, Bodes Well for the Market
Favorable Demographic, Social, and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target
Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for the Hygiene Market
Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
Online Sales Offers New Avenues of Growth
3. KEY ISSUES CONFRONTING THE MARKET
Threat from Tampon Alternatives
Disposable Menstrual Pads
Reusable Menstrual Pads
Silk Sea Sponge Tampons
Menstrual Cups
Eco-friendly Alternatives to Tampons
Dangerous Chemicals: A Rising Concern
Clean, Ultra-White Tampons: A Threat to Women's Health?
Tampons Disposal & their Impact on the Environment
Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS): A By-product of Tampon Usage?
Dioxins in Tampons
Pesticides in Tampons
Fragrances in Tampons
FDA Standardizes Terminology for Tampon Absorbency Levels
Standard Terms to Refer Different Absorbency Levels of Tampons
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Tampons: A Prelude
Acceptance of Tampon Usage
Tampons and Sanitary Pads: An Evolutionary Scan
Major Tampon Types
Applicator Tampons
Digital or Applicator-free Tampons
Cordless Tampons
How to Handle a Tampon?
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Sustain Natural Introduces Organic Cotton Tampons
U by Kotex Unveils New U by Kotex FITNESS Tampons
Playtex Sport Brand Unveils Compact Tampon
Cora Unveils Organic Tampon with a BPA-free Applicator
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Unilever Acquires Seventh Generation
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
