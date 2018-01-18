Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2018) - InvestmentPitch Media would like to invite investors to join us at the annual Global Chinese Financial Forum on Saturday January 20, 2018, at the Executive Airport Plaza Hotel, located 7311 Westminster Highway, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

For close to 20 years, NAI Interactive has been successfully introducing North American companies to the Chinese investment community.

The following is a sample of the variety of companies presenting.

Alopex Gold Inc. (TSXV: AEX) www.alopexgold.com is focused on its 100%-owned Nalunaq gold mine, in the Nanortalik Gold belt, Southern Greenland. Nalunaq hosts high-grade NI 43-101 compliant resources (263k ounces gold @ 18.7 grams per tonne) with exciting near-mine and regional exploration targets.

Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV: FWZ) www.fireweedzinc.com, a new public mineral exploration company focused on zinc and managed by a veteran team of mining industry professionals, is advancing its Macmillan Pass Project where it has an option to acquire 100% of the Tom-Jason property in Yukon, Canada. The property is host to the large, advanced Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits, with an option on the adjacent large MAC claims which cover projected extensions of mineralization from the Jason area where previous exploration identified zinc, lead and silver geochemical anomalies.

Globex Mining Enterprises (TSX: GMX) www.globexmining.com has a diversified North American portfolio of mid-stage exploration, development and royalty properties containing: Precious Metals (gold, silver, platinum, palladium), Base Metals (copper, zinc, lead, nickel), Specialty Metals and Minerals (manganese, titanium oxide,iron, molybdenum, uranium, lithium, rare earths) and Industrial Minerals and Compounds (mica, silica, apatite, talc, magnesite), many of which are available for option to other companies which pay Globex cash, shares and a royalty and undertake extensive exploration in order to earn an interest in Globex's projects.

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) www.groupelevenresources.com has assembled the largest zinc ground position in Ireland and its material projects (Ballinalack, Stonepark and Silvermines) are highly prospective for Irish Type zinc-lead mineralization. The company's shareholders include MAG Silver Corp. and Teck Resources Ltd. and its team is comprised of accomplished mining executives with direct experience finding mines, building companies and exploring Irish zinc deposits.

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSX: LUC) www.lucaradiamond.com is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise.

We hope you'll join us in Vancouver on January 20th at the Executive Airport Plaza Hotel, located 7311 Westminster Highway, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

For more information and to register for this free conference, please visit www.GCFF.ca, or contact Henry Wong by email at henry@nai500.com.

