Intelligent Sensors Market for Connected Home Appliances 2017: Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics and IoT- Enabled Devices will Drive Adoption

Intelligent sensors transform conventional home appliance devices to connected ones leveraging Internet. Connected home appliances integrated with intelligent sensors are smart electronic devices, which can be remotely accessed, monitored, and controlled using personal computers, laptops and smartphones.

The key research focus areas in connected home appliances include: increasing the energy efficiency; resource conservation; and ability of appliances to communicate with each other (for example: a refrigerator can instruct an oven to achieve a certain temperature for cooking an item); and reduce costs by allowing the consumer to achieve energy efficiency and by using components, such as lower cost sensors and integrated chips (ICs).

Sensor technology, along with Artificial Intelligence, Big Data analytics, and IoT- enabled devices, will drive the adoption of smart home appliances as they provide competitive safety and security advantages and ubiquitous solutions. Threats from the lack of practical knowledge processing and consumer awareness as well as consumer misperceptions and concerns over data security have restrained rapid realization of smart homes. Collaboration with start-up companies will facilitate rapid growth.

Key questions answered in the technology and innovation report:

What is the significance of sensors in connected home appliances?

What are the technology trends and key enabling technologies?

What are the factors that influence technology development and adoption?

Who are the key innovators driving developments?

What are the opportunities based on patent and funding trends?

What is the Impact of megatrends?

What are the future prospects of the technology?

What sort of strategies and business models do OEMs need to embrace to gain entry and sustain the competitive market?

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of the Technology and Innovation Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Summary of Key Findings



2.0 Technology Landscape Assessment - Trends, Enabling Technologies

2.1 The Need for Sensors in Connected Home Appliances

2.2 Significance and Potential Benefits of Sensors in Connected Home Appliances

2.3 Emerging Technology Trends Driving Innovations in Home Appliances

2.4 Key Sensor Technologies Enabling Smart Home Appliances



3.0 Factors Influencing Technology Development and Adoption

3.1 Factors Influencing Connected Appliances Adoption

3.2 Microcontroller-based Sensing and Increasing Demand for Intelligent Sensors for Connected Home Appliances are Driving Factors

3.3 Providing Convenience to Customers and Advent of IoT Drives Development

3.4 Factors Hindering Connected Appliances Adoption

3.5 Lack of Consumer Awareness, Interoperability, and Data Security Concerns are Challenging Factors

3.6 High Implementation Cost and Complicated Installation Hinder Adoption



4.0 Patent and Funding Scenario

4.1 Patent Publication Trends

4.2 Funding Initiatives



5.0 Key Stakeholders and Industry Initiatives

5.1 SmartThings by Samsung Driving Market Adoption

5.2 LG's SmartThinQ Device Makes Home Appliances Smart

5.3 Touch Sensing Technology Providing Immersive User Experience

5.4 Security and Surveillance Camera Enabling Smart Homes

5.5 Gas Sensing Technology for Detection of the Presence of Indoor Hazardous Molecules

5.6 Single Sensor Solution Enabling Connected Homes

5.7 Smart Climate Sensor for Indoor Temperature Monitoring

5.8 Remotely Controlled Doors through Smart Locks

5.9 Key Innovators and Initiatives - GE Appliances, Apple, and Google

5.10 Key Technology Developments and Innovations - Research Universities

5.11 Disruptive Innovations Driving the Smart Home Market



6.0 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

6.1 Convergence Scenarios Boost Growth Opportunities

6.2 Need for Autonomous Home Devices and IoT Bolstering Intelligent Sensor Developments

6.3 Formulated Standard Regulations for Connected Home Appliances

6.4 Requirements for Policy Makers to Drive the Connected Home Appliance Market

6.5 Connected Home Appliances as Service-based Model Expected to Transform the Home Automation System

6.6 Smart Home Technology Roadmap - From Smart to Ubiquitous Homes

6.7 Companies to Watch

6.8 Strategic Viewpoint



7.0 Key Patents

7.1 Key Patents - User Interface and Operating Methods for Smart Home Appliances

7.2 Key Patents - Commissioning and Controlling Methods of Smart Home Appliances

7.3 Key Patents - Dynamic Distributed Sensor Thermostat Network and Smart Objects Interaction

7.4 Key Patents - Controlling Home Appliances and Deploying the Devices to Secured Wireless Networks



8.0 Key Industry Contacts



