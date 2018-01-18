Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Sunflower Oil Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of sunflower oil and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the global sunflower oil market can be attributed to the high availability of the sunflower oil in a un-hydrogenated and zero-trans-fat variant termed as high-oleic sunflower oil," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Sunflower oil is also used as food-grade oil in baked goods and salad dressings due to the oil's neutral flavor and balanced fatty acid profile," added Kowshik.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Sunflower Oil Market:

Rise in oilseed contracts between suppliers and farmers

Increase in new product launches

Transition toward eco-friendly hydraulic fluids made of high-oleic sunflower oil

The rise in oilseed contracts between suppliers and farmers:

An increasing number of suppliers are now entering into contracts with farmers to provide them with crop inputs and agronomic services that will help in increasing farmer's yields and maximize profitability. Moreover, the use of hybrid cultivation techniques helps in effective weed control along with standability and harvestability. Also, the oilseed contracts can be personalized according to farmer's desired level of control, cash flow, and the overall risk tolerance. Such oilseed contracts help in ensuring regular and adequate supply of sunflower oil to buyers without any compromise on quality and grade.

Increase in new product launches:

Suppliers in this market space are focusing on launching new sunflower oil offerings to expand their product portfolios. Leading players in this market have introduced sunflower oil spray as a healthy product that offers lower calorie content than oil. Also, there is a high preference of sunflower oil sprays among the health-conscious consumers as it releases only a small amount of oil, enough to make the food greasy but with fewer radicals. Moreover, the introduction of new products in the market will enable buyers to gain access to an extended product portfolio.

The transition toward eco-friendly hydraulic fluids made of high-oleic sunflower oil:

The stringent regulations related to environmental protection has compelled designers of hydraulically-powered equipment to design equipment that is compatible with eco-friendly, bio-degradable hydraulic fluids that consist of high-oleic sunflower oil as a base. Also, the buyers of eco-friendly hydraulic fluids may save costs over a short to the medium period through low penalties and reduced sunk losses caused due to leakages and spills of hydraulic fluids.

