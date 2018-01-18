Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Strategic Market 2018-2022 By Type (Aftermarket Telematics & OEM Telematics) & End-Use Sector (Insurance, Transport & Logistics & Others)

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Commercial Vehicle Telematics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Commercial Vehicle Telematics in US$ Million.
The Global market is analyzed by the following Segments:
By Type
- Aftermarket Telematics
- OEM Telematics
End-Use Sector
- Insurance
- Transport & Logistics
- Others
The U.S. and European markets are analysed by the following Segments:
- Telematics Services
- Telematics Solutions
Focus on Select Players
- Airbiquity, Inc. (USA)
- AirIQ, Inc. (Canada)
- Agero, Inc. (USA)
- BOX Telematics Ltd. (UK)
- BSM Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
- CalAmp (USA)
- Ctrack (UK)
- Davis Instruments (USA)
- Fleetmatics Group PLC (Ireland)
- Geotab, Inc. (Canada)
- Intelligent Telematics (Ireland)
- Omnitracs, LLC (USA)
- OnStar Corporation (USA)
- Orbcomm, Inc. (USA)
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (USA)
- Telit Wireless Solutions (UK)
- Transport Management Solutions Ltd. (UK)
- Trimble Transport & Logistics (Belgium)
- Zonar Systems (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Telematics Shapes the Future of Automobiles in the 21st Century by Ushering in a New Era of Intelligence
Commercial Vehicle Telematics: Market Overview
Market Outlook
A Peek Into Key Trends Providing the Stepping Stone for Growth of Telematics in the CV Market
Growing Production of CVs
Automobile Electronification
Growing ITS Investments
The Rise of Connected Vehicles
Mandatory Telematics Regulations in the CV Industry
Developments in Connectivity Technologies like Cellular Networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Satellite Commutations
Other Major Market Trends & Drivers
Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market Opportunities for CV Telematics in Fleet Management
Innovation in Telematics Services to Boost Revenue Potential of the Market
One-stop Telematics Solutions of the Future
Unique Platforms for Different Fleet Sizes
A Glance at Other Major Technology Trends
Growing Investments in Public Transportation to Benefit Growth of CV Telematics
Aftermarket Telematics Emerges Over the Horizon to Compete With OEM Embedded Telematics
Big Data on Wheels: Automotive Telematics to Derive New Value From Emerging Big Data Technologies
Telematics: The New Fuel Source for Big Data
Need to Reduce Vehicle Insurance Costs & Risks Drives Interest in Telematics Usage-Based Insurance
UBI Pricing Scheme
Advantages & Challenges
Effect of Telematics on the Insurance Industry
Developments in Mobile Telemedicine, Emergency Care & First Responder Networks Drive Demand for Telematics
Spurt in Infrastructure Development in Emerging Markets Drives Demand for Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics
Strong Growth in Car Sharing, Car Rental & Carpooling Services Expands the Business Case for Transport Telematics
Developing Regions to Drive Future Market Growth
Challenges to Growth: A Review
Concerns Over Driver Distraction
Hacking Emerges Into a Potent Threat to Privacy & Data Security
2. PRODUCT AND SEGMENT OVERVIEW
Products and Service Array
Satellite Radio
Telematics Communications Unit (TCU)
Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL)
Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI)
Stolen Vehicle Tracking and Shutdown
In-cab Computing and Communication Systems
Electronic Reporting
Driver Performance Monitoring Systems
Remote Diagnostics
Market Segments
CV Telematics Hardware Market
CV Telematics Services Market
Telematics Service Providers
General Motors (OnStar)
ATX Technologies
RESPONSE Services Center
Applications of Vehicle Telematics
Tracking a Vehicle/Fleet Management
Trailer and Container Tracking
Wireless Safety Communication
Safety Systems/Intelligent Vehicle Technology
Auto Insurance
Carsharing
Mobile Data
3. MAJOR PLATFORMS AND TECHNOLOGIES IN VOGUE
Availability of Enabling Technology
Road Tested for Most Vehicles
Data Tracking
Early Detection System
Cost-Effective Alternatives
Translating Raw Data into Worthwhile Information
Telematics Hardware Assembly
Hands Free Interfaces and Impact on Telematics
Telematics Scope Widens
What is Hands Free Interface All About?
Future of Hands Free Interfaces
4. TELEMATICS DEFINITION AND SCOPE
What is Telematics?
List of Select Telematics Launched by Key Automakers
A Brief Introduction
Demand Analysis
Why Telematics?
Safer Transportation Services
Safeguarding the Transport of Hazardous Materials
Door-to-Door Diligence
Pick Up
On-Board Computer
Delivery
Benefits for Long-Haul Transport
Automated Vehicle Location and Mapping Technologies
Areas of Fleet Management Telematics Application
What's the Attraction for Automakers?
What Else Can Telematics Offer?
Telematics Offers
Leading to
Telematics Strategy Issues
Recurring Revenue Streams
Product/Service Differentiation
Expanding the Locus of Computing
Embedded, Real-Time Control Systems
Grid Computing
Integration with 802.11a (Wi-Fi) Networks
Regional Disparities Impact Strategic Decisions and Content
Major Market Peculiarities
Telematics Strategy
A Business Model that Actually Works
What Makes it Tick
The Modus Operandi
Telematics Logistics
Bringing Logistics Productivity on Par with Telematics
Inventory Carrying Costs
Transportation Costs
Looking for Right' Formula in the TM Value Chain Structure
Value Web' vis--vis Value Chain
Seeking Economic Solutions that Work for All
Automotive Standards
A Must in the Competitive Scenario
Regional Automotive Standards
Should the Customer Pay for Telematics Control Units and the Infrastructure?
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
CalAmp Unveils AssetOutlook Telematics
Goodyear Develops Goodyear Proactive Solutions
Omnitracs Rolls Out Omnitracs Integrated Telematics
Omnitracs Introduces Intelligent Vehicle Gateway
Exeros-Technologies Unveils combined Telematics & Video Platform
Matrix Telematics to Launch Upgrade for Matrix IncidentCam
Masternaut Unveils New Telematics Module
FTA Unveils Live Drive Pro Telematics Product
XL Hybrids Unveils XL Link Telematics
Octo Telematics Introduces InPulse Telematics Solution
Eicher Launches Advanced Telematics Solution
Ctrack Introduces Vehicle Sharing Telematics Solutions
Detroit Connect Launches New Telematics Platform
Geotab Launches Commercial Telematics Solution
Ford Telematics Introduces Fleet Management Solution
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Introduces New Smart Telematics Service
Tata Motors Unveils New Telematics Service
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Isotrak Acquires VeriLocation
Octo Telematics Enters into a Partnership with Agero
Bell Group UK Upgrades Fleet Tracking Capabilities with Ctrack
United General Insurance Company Partners with Ctrack
Michelin to Acquire NexTraq
Dassault Systmes to Take Over 3DPLM Software
Geometric Transfers Business to HCL Tech
ABAX Acquires Accessor Sverige AB and Ctrack Sverige AB
RAC Takes Over Nebula Systems
GTCR to Acquire Lytx
Micronet Enertec to Acquire Novatel Wireless' Telematics Business
CalAmp Acquires LoJack
TomTom Takes Over Finder S.A.
Novatel Acquires DigiCore
BSM Acquires Webtech Wireless
Faria Beede Instruments Acquires FW Telematics
CCC Information Services Takes Over DriveFactor
Investcorp Takes Over Arvento
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 75 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 81)
- The United States (33)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (32)
- France (1)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (18)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
- Middle East (1)
- Africa (1)
