Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Strategic Market 2018-2022 By Type (Aftermarket Telematics & OEM Telematics) & End-Use Sector (Insurance, Transport & Logistics & Others)

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Commercial Vehicle Telematics in US$ Million.



The Global market is analyzed by the following Segments:

By Type

Aftermarket Telematics

OEM Telematics

End-Use Sector

Insurance

Transport & Logistics

Others

The U.S. and European markets are analysed by the following Segments:

Telematics Services

Telematics Solutions

Focus on Select Players



Airbiquity, Inc. ( USA )

) AirIQ, Inc. ( Canada )

) Agero, Inc. ( USA )

) BOX Telematics Ltd. (UK)

BSM Technologies, Inc. ( Canada )

) CalAmp ( USA )

) Ctrack (UK)

Davis Instruments ( USA )

) Fleetmatics Group PLC ( Ireland )

) Geotab, Inc. ( Canada )

) Intelligent Telematics ( Ireland )

) Omnitracs, LLC ( USA )

) OnStar Corporation ( USA )

) Orbcomm, Inc. ( USA )

) QUALCOMM, Inc. ( USA )

) Telit Wireless Solutions (UK)

Transport Management Solutions Ltd. (UK)

Trimble Transport & Logistics ( Belgium )

) Zonar Systems ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Telematics Shapes the Future of Automobiles in the 21st Century by Ushering in a New Era of Intelligence

Commercial Vehicle Telematics: Market Overview

Market Outlook

A Peek Into Key Trends Providing the Stepping Stone for Growth of Telematics in the CV Market

Growing Production of CVs

Automobile Electronification

Growing ITS Investments

The Rise of Connected Vehicles

Mandatory Telematics Regulations in the CV Industry

Developments in Connectivity Technologies like Cellular Networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Satellite Commutations

Other Major Market Trends & Drivers

Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market Opportunities for CV Telematics in Fleet Management

Innovation in Telematics Services to Boost Revenue Potential of the Market

One-stop Telematics Solutions of the Future

Unique Platforms for Different Fleet Sizes

A Glance at Other Major Technology Trends

Growing Investments in Public Transportation to Benefit Growth of CV Telematics

Aftermarket Telematics Emerges Over the Horizon to Compete With OEM Embedded Telematics

Big Data on Wheels: Automotive Telematics to Derive New Value From Emerging Big Data Technologies

Telematics: The New Fuel Source for Big Data

Need to Reduce Vehicle Insurance Costs & Risks Drives Interest in Telematics Usage-Based Insurance

UBI Pricing Scheme

Advantages & Challenges

Effect of Telematics on the Insurance Industry

Developments in Mobile Telemedicine, Emergency Care & First Responder Networks Drive Demand for Telematics

Spurt in Infrastructure Development in Emerging Markets Drives Demand for Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics

Strong Growth in Car Sharing, Car Rental & Carpooling Services Expands the Business Case for Transport Telematics

Developing Regions to Drive Future Market Growth

Challenges to Growth: A Review

Concerns Over Driver Distraction

Hacking Emerges Into a Potent Threat to Privacy & Data Security



2. PRODUCT AND SEGMENT OVERVIEW

Products and Service Array

Satellite Radio

Telematics Communications Unit (TCU)

Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL)

Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI)

Stolen Vehicle Tracking and Shutdown

In-cab Computing and Communication Systems

Electronic Reporting

Driver Performance Monitoring Systems

Remote Diagnostics

Market Segments

CV Telematics Hardware Market

CV Telematics Services Market

Telematics Service Providers

General Motors (OnStar)

ATX Technologies

RESPONSE Services Center

Applications of Vehicle Telematics

Tracking a Vehicle/Fleet Management

Trailer and Container Tracking

Wireless Safety Communication

Safety Systems/Intelligent Vehicle Technology

Auto Insurance

Carsharing

Mobile Data



3. MAJOR PLATFORMS AND TECHNOLOGIES IN VOGUE

Availability of Enabling Technology

Road Tested for Most Vehicles

Data Tracking

Early Detection System

Cost-Effective Alternatives

Translating Raw Data into Worthwhile Information

Telematics Hardware Assembly

Hands Free Interfaces and Impact on Telematics

Telematics Scope Widens

What is Hands Free Interface All About?

Future of Hands Free Interfaces



4. TELEMATICS DEFINITION AND SCOPE

What is Telematics?

List of Select Telematics Launched by Key Automakers

A Brief Introduction

Demand Analysis

Why Telematics?

Safer Transportation Services

Safeguarding the Transport of Hazardous Materials

Door-to-Door Diligence

Pick Up

On-Board Computer

Delivery

Benefits for Long-Haul Transport

Automated Vehicle Location and Mapping Technologies

Areas of Fleet Management Telematics Application

What's the Attraction for Automakers?

What Else Can Telematics Offer?

Telematics Offers

Leading to

Telematics Strategy Issues

Recurring Revenue Streams

Product/Service Differentiation

Expanding the Locus of Computing

Embedded, Real-Time Control Systems

Grid Computing

Integration with 802.11a (Wi-Fi) Networks

Regional Disparities Impact Strategic Decisions and Content

Major Market Peculiarities

Telematics Strategy

A Business Model that Actually Works

What Makes it Tick

The Modus Operandi

Telematics Logistics

Bringing Logistics Productivity on Par with Telematics

Inventory Carrying Costs

Transportation Costs

Looking for Right' Formula in the TM Value Chain Structure

Value Web' vis--vis Value Chain

Seeking Economic Solutions that Work for All

Automotive Standards

A Must in the Competitive Scenario

Regional Automotive Standards

Should the Customer Pay for Telematics Control Units and the Infrastructure?



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

CalAmp Unveils AssetOutlook Telematics

Goodyear Develops Goodyear Proactive Solutions

Omnitracs Rolls Out Omnitracs Integrated Telematics

Omnitracs Introduces Intelligent Vehicle Gateway

Exeros-Technologies Unveils combined Telematics & Video Platform

Matrix Telematics to Launch Upgrade for Matrix IncidentCam

Masternaut Unveils New Telematics Module

FTA Unveils Live Drive Pro Telematics Product

XL Hybrids Unveils XL Link Telematics

Octo Telematics Introduces InPulse Telematics Solution

Eicher Launches Advanced Telematics Solution

Ctrack Introduces Vehicle Sharing Telematics Solutions

Detroit Connect Launches New Telematics Platform

Geotab Launches Commercial Telematics Solution

Ford Telematics Introduces Fleet Management Solution

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Introduces New Smart Telematics Service

Tata Motors Unveils New Telematics Service



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Isotrak Acquires VeriLocation

Octo Telematics Enters into a Partnership with Agero

Bell Group UK Upgrades Fleet Tracking Capabilities with Ctrack

United General Insurance Company Partners with Ctrack

Michelin to Acquire NexTraq

Dassault Systmes to Take Over 3DPLM Software

Geometric Transfers Business to HCL Tech

ABAX Acquires Accessor Sverige AB and Ctrack Sverige AB

RAC Takes Over Nebula Systems

GTCR to Acquire Lytx

Micronet Enertec to Acquire Novatel Wireless' Telematics Business

CalAmp Acquires LoJack

TomTom Takes Over Finder S.A.

Novatel Acquires DigiCore

BSM Acquires Webtech Wireless

Faria Beede Instruments Acquires FW Telematics

CCC Information Services Takes Over DriveFactor

Investcorp Takes Over Arvento



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 75

The United States

Canada

Japan

Europe

France

(1)

Germany

(6)

The United Kingdom

(18)

Italy

(1)

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan)

Middle East

Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j4vz7v/global_commercial?w=5





