Ram Chada Discusses Bridgetown Consulting Group's Client-Specific Content Management Systems

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / Regardless of industry, businesses require creative, strategic planning backed by expert knowledge to confront their toughest challenges. Ram Chada, managing director of the globally recognized Bridgetown Consulting Group, has consequently produced an industry leading set of content management systems (CMS) that save time and money when operating a website. Whether it is an individual, a small business, or a multi-international corporation, Chada's groundbreaking technology was designed to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of all.

In today's Internet driven society, nearly every company has a website providing users with a convenient, aesthetically pleasing platform to find information, select services, or purchase goods. However, the digital content that makes up any website, whether it be text, audio or video, follows a lifecycle that requires constant management, and as technology has continued to advance, the methods to maintaining these files have become increasingly complex. As a result, commercial software vendors including Bridgetown Consulting Group and Microsoft have begun to develop content management systems that control and automate significant aspects of the content lifecycle.

When studying different CMS offerings, Ram Chadha realized that each business' practices and goals vary by mission and organizational governance structure - news organizations, e-commerce websites and educational institutes all require a type of content management, but in different ways. For example, one or more authors may generate content, publishing can take many forms - i.e. the act of "pushing" files out or simply granting digital access - and in some cases, original documents are regularly superseded by more recent, updated versions. Bridgetown Consulting Group's new, innovative system was designed with the flexibility to adapt to each client's specific management process. Their CMS includes solutions to add or edit web pages or articles, modify the site, delete or upload albums, manage banner ads, and track traffic flow and site usage. In addition, users are given full access to a talented team of developers who provide assistance in creating web portals, converting data to dynamic styles, managing content through HTML codes, changing graphics and more. Working hand in hand with a dedicated administrative system, CMS is the best web solution for any company regardless of size or scope.

Ram Chada is the managing director of Bridgetown Consulting Group (BCG), an international management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company. By combining unparalleled experience and comprehensive capabilities across a multitude of industries and business functions, BCG collaborates with clients to help them become high-performance businesses and governments. In addition to content management, Chada's BCG specializes in a wide range of information technology solutions, including network management, system assessment, network design, integration and security, application development, risk assessment, contingency planning, compliance consulting, data warehousing and more.

