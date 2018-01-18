sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,198 Euro		+0,001
+0,51 %
WKN: A2AFGS ISIN: CA81202R1064 Ticker-Symbol: 7SR 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEAHAWK VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEAHAWK VENTURES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEAHAWK VENTURES INC
SEAHAWK VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEAHAWK VENTURES INC0,198+0,51 %