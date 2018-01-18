Data Center Virtualization Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2022: Key Players are VMware, Microsoft, Citrix Systems, IBM and Cisco Systems

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Data Center Virtualization Market by Type (Advisory & Implementation Services, Optimization Services, Managed Services, Technical Support Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center virtualization market is estimated at USD 3.75 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 8.06 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2017 to 2022.

Key factors propelling the growth of the market include the need to reduce operational costs and enhance business agility of enterprises and demand for unified and centralized management of data centers.

The data center virtualization market has been segmented on the basis of type, organization size, vertical, and region. Based on type, the market has been segmented into advisory & implementation services, optimization services, managed services, and technical support services.

The optimization services segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Optimization services assist organizations to plan, build, and manage data center facilities.

These services also help organizations improve operational efficiency and performance as well as enhance network security. Thus, benefits associated with the adoption of optimization services are projected to drive the growth of the optimization services segment of this market.

A key restraining factor that affects the growth of the data center virtualization market is data center localization. Thus, stringent laws related to data center localization acts as a restraint to the growth of the market, as data center virtualization service providers consistently need to keep up with changing regulatory compliances and upgrade their solutions and services. The primary challenges for this market include limited awareness regarding the collective benefits of virtualization and limitations associated with the virtualization of legacy IT infrastructure.

Key players operating in the data center virtualization market include VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Citrix Systems (US), IBM (US), and Cisco Systems (US).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Data Center Virtualization Services Market, By Type



7 Data Center Virtualization Services Market, By Organization Size



8 Data Center Virtualization Services Market, By Vertical



9 Data Center Virtualization Services Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



Amazon Web Services

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

Fujitsu

HCL

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Microsoft

Mindsight

Nutanix

Openstack

Radiant Communications

TSO Logic

Vmware

