EpiFruit Offers a Modern Alternative to the Standard 9-to-5 Workday

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / Although it still remains the most prevalent type of schedule for the majority of workers, the conventional 9-to-5 is slowly being replaced for some. The rapid growth of the gig economy has led to increased opportunities for those wishing to change up their routines in favor of more flexible hours during the week -- and weekends. EpiFruit, an emerging digital platform that connects retailers with local delivery options, discusses how their service provides innovative convenience for clients and an alternative work routine for partners.

While there are many reasons behind it, flexible job opportunities are unquestionably on the rise. An estimated 20 to 30 percent of the population now engage in independent work throughout the U.S. and EU, with 72 percent of them by choice, as shown in an October 2016 report from McKinsey Global Institute. And, according to the same study, there are 87 million more people in these regions who would like to work on their own if they were able to secure a preferred style and schedule. However, it should be noted that gig-based vocations cannot simply be conflated with any version of autonomous work. "It is, rather, a much smaller subset of independent work," writes Jennifer Van Grove of the Providence Journal. "Digital platforms are serving as intermediaries between workers and jobs. Most experts also limit the gig work definition to labor-specific tasks - via Uber, Postmates or TaskRabbit, for instance." Regardless, the trend is poised to accelerate, as many of the jobs created by these new services never existed prior.

EpiFruit is capitalizing on this expanding independent workforce with the creation of a digital platform that addresses the "last mile" problem, referring to the quandary many retailers face when getting their products from a distribution hub to their final destination in an efficient manner. With the use of the company's app, a retailer can create an order that includes the delivery details. From there, available drivers on the platform within the area can bid on the order, and if chosen, complete the delivery and receive compensation, which is all handled by the system. While area business owners benefit from easy, timely, and cost-effective deliveries, the "Partners" that do the tasks receive access to a seemingly unlimited amount of delivery opportunities they can choose to undertake on their own schedules. Those that elect to participate on a regulate basis can either supplement their current workload, or replace it altogether, becoming yet another example of a growing, modernized employment class that works on its own terms.

EpiFruit is a market-based, on-demand, digital platform that connects individuals and businesses to facilitate a delivery of goods and products without the need for conventional delivery methods. The company's goal is to help maximize the efficiency, cash flow, and working atmosphere for both parties involved with the transaction, while transcending boundaries and different market types. An ally to both retailers and independent contractors alike, the platform strives to mitigate last mile logistics in a user-friendly, streamlined format that anyone can use. EpiFruit currently offers their services in the Manhattan area of New York City, with plans to expand as their network grows.

