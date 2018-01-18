Global Elevators and Escalators Market Report 2018-2022: Growing Prominence of Smart Elevators in Smart Cities of the Future to Drive Healthy Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Elevators and Escalators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The global and regional markets are further analyzed in terms of value (revenues in US$) for the overall elevator and escalator equipment sales and services market.
The report profiles 119 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Canny Elevator Co., Ltd. (China)
- Fujitec Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
- Hyundai Elevators Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Kleemann Hellas S.A. (Greece)
- KONE Oyj (Finland)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
- Otis Elevator Company (USA)
- Savaria Corporation (Canada)
- Schindler Group (Switzerland)
- SJEC Corporation (China)
- ThyssenKrupp Elevator AG (Germany)
- Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Elevators and Escalators: Maximizing City Efficiency by Enabling Prompt, Safe, and Comfortable People's Flow
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Mega Trends Benefiting E&E Demand Summarized
Top Factors Influencing Market Growth: Ranked in the Order of Importance
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries Dominate New Elevator and Escalator Installations and Spearhead Market Growth
Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains
China & India: Underpenetrated Nature of the Markets Offer Huge Market Growth Potential
Aging Installed Base Drive Modernization Initiatives and Replacement Sales in the Developed Markets
2. COMPETITION
E&E Marketplace: Highly Competitive and Consolidated
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Modularity Becomes a Norm
Customized Products
Harmonized Regulation
Prices to Remain Steady
What Does It Take to Survive in the Marketplace?
Key Challenges Hampering Profitability of Market Participants
Lack of Trained Workforce
Stringent Government Regulations
Pricing Pressures
Online Marketplace: The New Distribution Vertical
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Prominence of Smart Elevators in Smart Cities of the Future to Drive Healthy Market Growth
Growth Drivers Summarized
Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart Elevators and Escalators
Mushrooming Super Tall Buildings in Vertically Expanding Cities Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
Innovations Make Vertical Transportation Intelligent, Faster, Safer and More Comfortable
Super Tall Buildings: The Sky is the Limit
Shift in the World's Tallest Buildings from West to the East
Faster Moving Elevators: The Next Big Thing for Tall Skyscrapers
Elevators as Urban Transit Platforms amidst Rapid Urbanization Globally Drives Market Adoption
IoT and Shift to the Digital Landscape Transform Elevator Functionality and Efficiency Levels
Key Components of Digitalization
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for the Elevators and Escalators Market
Surge in Infrastructure Development Powers Demand Growth
Increasing Focus on Energy Savings Drive Demand for Maintenance and Modernization
The Green Infrastructure' Trend & Favorable Regulations Spur Demand for Green' Elevators
Elevators Go Green
Recent Sustainability Initiatives of Vertical Transit System Manufacturers
Elevators and Escalators with Enhanced Child Security: Need of the Hour
Innovative System by Meiller to Make Elevators Safe for Children
Aesthetics: An Essential Factor Aiding Market Growth
Maintenance: The Segment with the Highest Growth Potential
In-home Elevators Grow in Popularity
Population Growth, Expanding Middle Class, and Rising Living Standards Strengthen Market Prospects
Population Growth
Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver
Burgeoning Middle Class
Rising Standards of Living
4. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Otis: Recent Elevator & Escalator Innovations
Smart Elevators with Connected Technologies
ReGen Drives and GeN2 Elevator System
Remote Electronic Monitoring (REM) System
KONE: Recent Elevator & Escalator Innovations
Marketing Cloud, CRM and Service Cloud
24*7 Connected Service
Ultrarope: A Robust and Lightweight Solution
Direct Drive System
Peoples Flow Solutions
Remote Monitoring System
Other Noteworthy Innovations by KONE and their Key Features
Schindler: Recent Elevator and Escalator Innovations
Destination Dispatch Technology
Solar Elevator
myPORT, a Significant Development in PORT Technology
Technologies for Green Buildings
ThyssenKrupp: Recent Elevator and Escalator Innovations
MULTI, World's First Rope-Free Elevator System
Ultra-Rapid Observatory Elevators
MAX, A Cloud-Connected Service
Other Noteworthy Elevator Innovations by ThyssenKrupp: Key Features
Hitachi's Recent Elevator Innovations
Ultra-High-Speed Elevator
Circulating Multi-Car Elevator System
Mitsubishi: Recent Elevator and Escalator Innovations
World's Biggest Spiral Escalator
Super High Speed Elevator
Destination Oriented Allocation System (DOAS)
Airflow Analysis Technology
Other Notable Elevator and Escalator Innovations and Advancements
Thoth Technology's Space Elevator Touches the Sky, Literally
Futuristic Elevators with Magnetic Levitation
Virtual Terminal Interface
CiA?417 Application Profile
Implementation of Virtual Terminal
Uses of Virtual Terminal
Artificial Intelligence-Based Software for Elevators
Touch Screen Interface for Elevator Destination Control Systems
Digital Toolbox
Data Logging Systems
Bluetooth Technology
Touchless Summoning
Elevator Virtual Window Solution
Interactive Digital Displays
Vertical Subway Concept
Space Lifts
Traction Belts
Polyamide Sheaves
High-tensile Polymers-based Ropes
Conti Polyrope
Eco-Friendly Fluids in Hydraulic Elevator Systems
Energy Efficient In-Cab Lighting
Microprocessors & Power Semiconductor Applications
Double Deck Elevators
Hall Call Allocation
Nano Carbon Cables
Planetary Gears and Helical Gears
Disk Brakes
Variable Frequency Multi Speed Drives
Lightweight Materials in Escalators
Automatic Powering & Shutoff System
Soft Start and Stop Options
Inverter Enabled Stand-By Speed Mode
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Elevators, Lifts and Hoists: Background and Development
Elevators: An Evolutionary Scan
Emergence of Advanced Electric Elevators
Gearless Traction Electric Elevators
Geared Traction Elevators
Machine Roomless (MRL) Elevators
Hydraulic Elevators
Dumbwaiters
Double-Deck Elevators
Observation Elevators
Sky Lobby
Freight Elevators
Residential Elevators
Reasons for Elevator Accidents
Safety Measures Related to Elevators
Vital Gadgets to Minimize Accidents
Other Measures
Precautionary Measures in Case of Earthquakes
Elevator Product Life Cycle
Escalators
Stairs Equipped with Handrails for Grip
Types of Escalators
Moving Stairways
Moving Walkways
Curved Escalator
Spiral Escalator
Hydraulic Elevators and Traction Elevators
A Comparison
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Hitachi Introduces New TX Series Escalator
ThyssenKrupp Introduces World's First Rope-less and Sideways- moving Elevator System
Express Elevator Unveils Homex 7100 Elevator
Otis Elevator Introduces Gen2 Core Energy Efficient Elevator
Mitsubishi Introduce S-series Escalators with Extra Safety & Conservation
Otis Elevators Launches New Gen2 Elevator
Hitachi Introduces New Machine room-less Elevator
Mitsubishi Introduces NEXIEZ-S Elevator Lineup
TJEI Unveils Brand New Elevator Series ELCOSMO-TJ
KONE Unveils KONE MonoSpace 500 MRL Elevator
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Bermuda Elevator Systems Installs Elevators in New Airport Terminal
Savaria to Take Over Assets of Visilift
KONE Inks Agreement with Scan Technologies
KONE Supplies High-rise Elevators to OCT Tower
KONE Supplies Elevators & Escalators to Raffles City Chongqing
KONE Takes Over Alois Kasper GmbH
KONE Supplies Elevators to the Greenland Centre
Schindler to Take Over Dralle Aufzge
ThyssenKrupp Secures Contract from Sunshine Insurance Group
KONE Supplies Elevators & Escalators for Funan
Hitachi Takes over Temple Lifts Ltd.
KONE Receives Order for Neva Towers
KONE Receives Order for Twin Tower Complex
KONE Receives Order for Riyadh's Metro
Hitachi & Siam-Hitachi Sets Up a Joint Venture for Elevators & Escalators
OEC Commence Operations in Sri Lanka
ThyssenKrupp Provides Maintenance Services for Mobility Systems
Savaria Takes Over assets of Premier Lifts
KONE Supplies Elevators & Escalators for BIA Expansion
KONE Sets Up World's First Arched Escalators
Hitachi Sets Up Hitachi Elevator Vietnam
KONE Receives Order for China's Xi'an Metro Line 4
Otis Installs Elevators and Escalators at Tianxi International Center
KONE Sets Up KONE UltraRope in China Zun
Nippon Otis Takes Over Schindler Service Business
Otis Electric Elevator Replace Xizi Otis Brand in China
KONE Takes Over Majority Control in Citylift
Otis Elevators Increases Otis SkyRise Elevator Family in Colombia
Otis Elevators Expands Otis SkyRise Elevator Family in Mexico
Huawei Inks Global Frame Agreement with Schindler
Mitsubishi Electric Sets Up New Elevator Facility
Schindler Takes Over Major Control in XJ Elevator
KONE Takes Over City Elevator Company
KONE Installs 200 Units at 30 Stations of Chongqing Metro
KONE Takes Over Remaining Stake in GiantKONE
Toshiba Johnson Receives Order from M/s. Meenakshi Infrastructures
Mitsubishi Supplies Elevators & Escalators to MRT
Mitsubishi Supplies Fastest Elevators
Schindler Enter into Strategic Alliance with GE
KONE Inaugurates New Facility in Allen
KONE Supplies 62 Elevators to Goldmark City
Schindler Takes Over the German FB Group
Schindler Takes Over 25% Equity Stake in Volkslift
KONE Installs Elevators in Beijing's Lize Financial Business District
KONE Installs Elevators & Escalators for Twin Tower Development
KONE Takes Over ThyssenKrupp Hissit Oy
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 119 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 211)
- The United States (19)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (107)
- France (7)
- Germany (15)
- The United Kingdom (12)
- Italy (16)
- Spain (15)
- Rest of Europe (42)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (62)
- Middle East (5)
- Latin America (3)
- Africa (2)
