Global Elevators and Escalators Market Report 2018-2022: Growing Prominence of Smart Elevators in Smart Cities of the Future to Drive Healthy Market Growth

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The global and regional markets are further analyzed in terms of value (revenues in US$) for the overall elevator and escalator equipment sales and services market.



Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Elevators and Escalators: Maximizing City Efficiency by Enabling Prompt, Safe, and Comfortable People's Flow

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Mega Trends Benefiting E&E Demand Summarized

Top Factors Influencing Market Growth: Ranked in the Order of Importance

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Dominate New Elevator and Escalator Installations and Spearhead Market Growth

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains

China & India: Underpenetrated Nature of the Markets Offer Huge Market Growth Potential

Aging Installed Base Drive Modernization Initiatives and Replacement Sales in the Developed Markets



2. COMPETITION

E&E Marketplace: Highly Competitive and Consolidated

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Modularity Becomes a Norm

Customized Products

Harmonized Regulation

Prices to Remain Steady

What Does It Take to Survive in the Marketplace?

Key Challenges Hampering Profitability of Market Participants

Lack of Trained Workforce

Stringent Government Regulations

Pricing Pressures

Online Marketplace: The New Distribution Vertical



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Prominence of Smart Elevators in Smart Cities of the Future to Drive Healthy Market Growth

Growth Drivers Summarized

Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart Elevators and Escalators

Mushrooming Super Tall Buildings in Vertically Expanding Cities Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Innovations Make Vertical Transportation Intelligent, Faster, Safer and More Comfortable

Super Tall Buildings: The Sky is the Limit

Shift in the World's Tallest Buildings from West to the East

Faster Moving Elevators: The Next Big Thing for Tall Skyscrapers

Elevators as Urban Transit Platforms amidst Rapid Urbanization Globally Drives Market Adoption

IoT and Shift to the Digital Landscape Transform Elevator Functionality and Efficiency Levels

Key Components of Digitalization

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for the Elevators and Escalators Market

Surge in Infrastructure Development Powers Demand Growth

Increasing Focus on Energy Savings Drive Demand for Maintenance and Modernization

The Green Infrastructure' Trend & Favorable Regulations Spur Demand for Green' Elevators

Elevators Go Green

Recent Sustainability Initiatives of Vertical Transit System Manufacturers

Elevators and Escalators with Enhanced Child Security: Need of the Hour

Innovative System by Meiller to Make Elevators Safe for Children

Aesthetics: An Essential Factor Aiding Market Growth

Maintenance: The Segment with the Highest Growth Potential

In-home Elevators Grow in Popularity

Population Growth, Expanding Middle Class, and Rising Living Standards Strengthen Market Prospects

Population Growth

Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver

Burgeoning Middle Class

Rising Standards of Living



4. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Otis: Recent Elevator & Escalator Innovations

Smart Elevators with Connected Technologies

ReGen Drives and GeN2 Elevator System

Remote Electronic Monitoring (REM) System

KONE: Recent Elevator & Escalator Innovations

Marketing Cloud, CRM and Service Cloud

24*7 Connected Service

Ultrarope: A Robust and Lightweight Solution

Direct Drive System

Peoples Flow Solutions

Remote Monitoring System

Other Noteworthy Innovations by KONE and their Key Features

Schindler: Recent Elevator and Escalator Innovations

Destination Dispatch Technology

Solar Elevator

myPORT, a Significant Development in PORT Technology

Technologies for Green Buildings

ThyssenKrupp: Recent Elevator and Escalator Innovations

MULTI, World's First Rope-Free Elevator System

Ultra-Rapid Observatory Elevators

MAX, A Cloud-Connected Service

Other Noteworthy Elevator Innovations by ThyssenKrupp: Key Features

Hitachi's Recent Elevator Innovations

Ultra-High-Speed Elevator

Circulating Multi-Car Elevator System

Mitsubishi: Recent Elevator and Escalator Innovations

World's Biggest Spiral Escalator

Super High Speed Elevator

Destination Oriented Allocation System (DOAS)

Airflow Analysis Technology

Other Notable Elevator and Escalator Innovations and Advancements

Thoth Technology's Space Elevator Touches the Sky, Literally

Futuristic Elevators with Magnetic Levitation

Virtual Terminal Interface

CiA?417 Application Profile

Implementation of Virtual Terminal

Uses of Virtual Terminal

Artificial Intelligence-Based Software for Elevators

Touch Screen Interface for Elevator Destination Control Systems

Digital Toolbox

Data Logging Systems

Bluetooth Technology

Touchless Summoning

Elevator Virtual Window Solution

Interactive Digital Displays

Vertical Subway Concept

Space Lifts

Traction Belts

Polyamide Sheaves

High-tensile Polymers-based Ropes

Conti Polyrope

Eco-Friendly Fluids in Hydraulic Elevator Systems

Energy Efficient In-Cab Lighting

Microprocessors & Power Semiconductor Applications

Double Deck Elevators

Hall Call Allocation

Nano Carbon Cables

Planetary Gears and Helical Gears

Disk Brakes

Variable Frequency Multi Speed Drives

Lightweight Materials in Escalators

Automatic Powering & Shutoff System

Soft Start and Stop Options

Inverter Enabled Stand-By Speed Mode



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Elevators, Lifts and Hoists: Background and Development

Elevators: An Evolutionary Scan

Emergence of Advanced Electric Elevators

Gearless Traction Electric Elevators

Geared Traction Elevators

Machine Roomless (MRL) Elevators

Hydraulic Elevators

Dumbwaiters

Double-Deck Elevators

Observation Elevators

Sky Lobby

Freight Elevators

Residential Elevators

Reasons for Elevator Accidents

Safety Measures Related to Elevators

Vital Gadgets to Minimize Accidents

Other Measures

Precautionary Measures in Case of Earthquakes

Elevator Product Life Cycle

Escalators

Stairs Equipped with Handrails for Grip

Types of Escalators

Moving Stairways

Moving Walkways

Curved Escalator

Spiral Escalator

Hydraulic Elevators and Traction Elevators

A Comparison



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Hitachi Introduces New TX Series Escalator

ThyssenKrupp Introduces World's First Rope-less and Sideways- moving Elevator System

Express Elevator Unveils Homex 7100 Elevator

Otis Elevator Introduces Gen2 Core Energy Efficient Elevator

Mitsubishi Introduce S-series Escalators with Extra Safety & Conservation

Otis Elevators Launches New Gen2 Elevator

Hitachi Introduces New Machine room-less Elevator

Mitsubishi Introduces NEXIEZ-S Elevator Lineup

TJEI Unveils Brand New Elevator Series ELCOSMO-TJ

KONE Unveils KONE MonoSpace 500 MRL Elevator



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Bermuda Elevator Systems Installs Elevators in New Airport Terminal

Savaria to Take Over Assets of Visilift

KONE Inks Agreement with Scan Technologies

KONE Supplies High-rise Elevators to OCT Tower

KONE Supplies Elevators & Escalators to Raffles City Chongqing

KONE Takes Over Alois Kasper GmbH

KONE Supplies Elevators to the Greenland Centre

Schindler to Take Over Dralle Aufzge

ThyssenKrupp Secures Contract from Sunshine Insurance Group

KONE Supplies Elevators & Escalators for Funan

Hitachi Takes over Temple Lifts Ltd.

KONE Receives Order for Neva Towers

KONE Receives Order for Twin Tower Complex

KONE Receives Order for Riyadh's Metro

Hitachi & Siam-Hitachi Sets Up a Joint Venture for Elevators & Escalators

OEC Commence Operations in Sri Lanka

ThyssenKrupp Provides Maintenance Services for Mobility Systems

Savaria Takes Over assets of Premier Lifts

KONE Supplies Elevators & Escalators for BIA Expansion

KONE Sets Up World's First Arched Escalators

Hitachi Sets Up Hitachi Elevator Vietnam

KONE Receives Order for China's Xi'an Metro Line 4

Otis Installs Elevators and Escalators at Tianxi International Center

KONE Sets Up KONE UltraRope in China Zun

Nippon Otis Takes Over Schindler Service Business

Otis Electric Elevator Replace Xizi Otis Brand in China

KONE Takes Over Majority Control in Citylift

Otis Elevators Increases Otis SkyRise Elevator Family in Colombia

Otis Elevators Expands Otis SkyRise Elevator Family in Mexico

Huawei Inks Global Frame Agreement with Schindler

Mitsubishi Electric Sets Up New Elevator Facility

Schindler Takes Over Major Control in XJ Elevator

KONE Takes Over City Elevator Company

KONE Installs 200 Units at 30 Stations of Chongqing Metro

KONE Takes Over Remaining Stake in GiantKONE

Toshiba Johnson Receives Order from M/s. Meenakshi Infrastructures

Mitsubishi Supplies Elevators & Escalators to MRT

Mitsubishi Supplies Fastest Elevators

Schindler Enter into Strategic Alliance with GE

KONE Inaugurates New Facility in Allen

KONE Supplies 62 Elevators to Goldmark City

Schindler Takes Over the German FB Group

Schindler Takes Over 25% Equity Stake in Volkslift

KONE Installs Elevators in Beijing's Lize Financial Business District

KONE Installs Elevators & Escalators for Twin Tower Development

KONE Takes Over ThyssenKrupp Hissit Oy



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



