EQS-News / 19/01/2018 / 12:12 UTC+8 *Kerry Logistics Named Outstanding Global 3PL at Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards 2017* Hong Kong, 19 January 2018 Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics'; Stock Code 0636.HK) has won the Outstanding Global 3PL Award at the Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards ('QOEA') 2017 in Hong Kong on 18 January 2018. This is the third consecutive year Kerry Logistics was honoured at the QOEA. The company was named Outstanding Global Logistics Network and Outstanding Logistics Solution Provider in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Organised by Quamnet, a leading financial website in Hong Kong, the QOEA is in its ninth edition this year. With this year's theme 'Dedication to Achievement', it aims to recognise enterprises with innovative idea, remarkable capability, and commitment to sustainable development. The judging committee formed by the Quamnet editorial team, Quam research team, and independent financial analysts selected winners based on eight criteria including excellent products and services, brand reputation, philosophy of operation, marketing strategies, sustainable development strategies, accomplishments, corporate social responsibility, and unique business philosophy. The accolade also highlighted Kerry Logistics' ongoing expansion as a global 3PL and commitment to providing best-in-class supply chain solutions to customers across the globe. "We are thrilled to garner this prestigious award that recognises our efforts worldwide," said Samuel Lau, Deputy Managing Director - Integrated Logistics, Kerry Logistics. "The win is an endorsement of our continued endeavours to strengthen our Eurasian overland transportation services with land-bridge connectivity to provide new and innovative options to international customers. We are dedicated to achieving sustainable development with innovation and our logistics service capability that encompasses sea, air, road, and rail freight worldwide. We would like to express our gratitude towards our customers and partners, and the esteemed judging panel, to whom we are thankful for awarding us for the third year running." With the strongest network in Asia, Kerry Logistics continued to adhere to the global development strategy of capturing opportunities brought forth by China's Belt and Road initiative. The acquisition of new subsidiary Globalink Logistics in the first half of 2017 added momentum to Kerry Logistics' strategic plan to become the preeminent global 3PL with solid presence from China to Central Asia and Western Europe. -End- *About Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards* Instituted in 2009, QOEA is organised by Quamnet, a leading financial website in Hong Kong, to identify and praise the excellent performance of Hong Kong enterprises. It has developed into an annual event with wide recognition and support from independent investors, media and industries. *About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)* Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 1,000 service points in 51 countries and territories, and is managing 48 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NRFGRSJAKM [1] Document title: KL Named Outstanding Global 3PL at QOEA 2017_EN_FINAL 19/01/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fee22798888f1ab4f4fa92da923598e3&application_id=646669&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

