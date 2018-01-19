Regulatory News:

Eurotunnel (Paris:GET) welcomes the declaration following the Anglo French summit on 18 January which restates the importance of trade, tourism, cultural and economic exchanges between the two countries.

Jacques Gounon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Getlink, stated: "This summit demonstrates the commitment of the UK and French Governments the continued development of the Channel Tunnel, the vital link that has operated between Great Britain and continental Europe for more than 20 years; they also have also shown their ambition for the future with plans to support energy transition and, more specifically, the installation of electrical interconnectors. This is good news for both Eurotunnel and for ElecLink."

