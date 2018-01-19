RoodMicrotec N.V.: Philip Nijenhuis resigns as advisor, supplement

Zwolle - 19th January 2018

On 29 December 2017, the company announced that Philip Nijenhuis will step down as advisor to the company as of 31 December 2017.

All outstanding financial obligations to Philip Nijenhuis have been approved by mutual agreement. The liabilities, totalling EUR 400,000 gross, will be paid to Philip Nijenhuis in two instalments, the first in January 2018 and the second in January 2019.

The financial impact for the company will be lower when compared with the information on page 95 of the 2016 annual report.

The payments to Philip Nijenhuis will be made from the existing cash resources, and no additional financing is required.

The outstanding options of Philip Nijenhuis will remain valid until 1 July 2019.

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, medical, industrial and electronics sectors.

Our integrated quality management system is based on international DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 standards. In addition, our quality management is broadly consistent with the Automotive Specification ISO/TS 16949. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

