Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Holding: revenue increases by 1.5% in 2017

Beter Bed Holding N.V. realised revenue in 2017 totalling € 416.4 million, an increase of € 5.9 million (1.5%) compared to the previous year (2016: € 410.5 million). Revenue decreased in the fourth quarter of 2017 by 9.4% to € 101.3 million (Q4 2016: € 111.8 million).

Revenue in the Netherlands rose by 7.9% in 2017 (Q4: 3.1%). The order intake increased by 8.8% in 2017 (Q4: 4.0%). This means both Beter Bed and Beddenreus have strengthened their position in the market.

Revenue in Germany decreased by 5.3% in 2017 (Q4: -17.8%). Like-for-like revenue amounted to -5.8% (Q4: -15.7%). A recovery in the number of visitors can be seen in the second half of the fourth quarter of 2017. The order portfolio also grew strongly at the end of the year due to increased sales of box springs.

Revenue growth in Belgium in 2017 amounted to 36.3% (Q4: 42.8%) and 5.6% in Spain (Q4: -11.0%). Conversely, revenue in Austria and Switzerland in 2017 decreased by 8.6% and 1.4%, respectively

(Q4: -22.9% and -18.3%).

In Sweden revenue increased by 38.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The group's order portfolio amounted to € 30.3 million at year-end 2017, an increase of 10.2% in comparison to the previous year.

The full 2017 annual results will be published on 2 March 2018.

Profile

Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that strives to offer its customers a comfortable and healthy night's rest every night at an affordable price. The retail formats ensure products of good quality, offer customers the best advice and always the best possible deal. Beter Bed Holding is also active as a wholesaler of branded products in the bedroom furnishing sector via its subsidiary DBC International (M line).

The current total number of stores is 1,188. In 2016, the company achieved revenue of € 410.5 million and an EBITDA of € 37.5 million.



For more information:

Bart Koops

Chief Financial Officer

+31 (0)413 338819

+31 (0)6 46761405

bart.koops@beterbed.nl (mailto:bart.koops@beterbed.nl)

