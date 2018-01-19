Flow Traders NV: Flow Traders nominates two additional Management Board members

FLOW TRADERS NOMINATES TWO ADDITIONAL BOARD MEMBERS

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, January 19th 2018 - The Supervisory Board of Flow Traders N.V. ("Flow Traders") (Euronext: FLOW) intends to nominate Folkert Joling and Thomas Wolff as additional members of the Management Board of Flow Traders. The Dutch Central Bank granted regulatory approval. Flow Traders will propose the appointment to its shareholders at the upcoming AGM, scheduled for 26 April 2018.

Folkert Joling is nominated as Chief Trading Officer. He joined Flow Traders in 2006 as a Trader. He became Head of Trading in 2011 and joined the Management Board of Flow Traders B.V. in 2016.

Thomas Wolff is nominated as Chief Technology Officer. He joined Flow Traders in 2009, became Global Head of Technology in 2013 and joined the Management Board of Flow Traders B.V. in 2016. Before joining Flow Traders, Thomas Wolff worked for 9 years at an independent trading software vendor.

Eric Drok, Chairman of the Supervisory Board said: "Flow Traders has grown tremendously in the last couple of years. Given our strong focus on Technology and Trading, it is important to promote growth and a thorough understanding of these essential areas. That is why we are pleased to announce our intention to extend the Management Board to 5 members, with a Chief Technology Officer and a Chief Trading Officer. This ensures that all key disciplines within Flow Traders are well represented in the Management Board."

Further details will be announced in the Convening Notice for the upcoming AGM.

ENDS

Contact Details

Flow Traders N.V.

Serge Enneman / Investor Relations Officer

Phone: +31 20 7996799

Email: Investor.relations@flowtraders.com (mailto:Investor.relations@flowtraders.com)

Important legal information

This press release is prepared by Flow Traders N.V. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.



The information and materials contained in this press release are provided 'as is' and Flow Traders N.V. or any of its affiliates ("Flow Traders") do not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and materials and expressly disclaim liability for any errors or omissions. This press release is not intended to be, and shall not constitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual property rights, including trademarks, are those of their respective owners. All rights reserved. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of Flow Traders.



By accepting this document you agree to the terms set out above. If you do not agree with the terms set out above please notify legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.com (mailto:legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.com) immediately and delete or destroy this document.

PB FT Management Board (http://hugin.info/171622/R/2162447/831819.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Flow Traders NV via Globenewswire

