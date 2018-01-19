sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,755 Euro		+0,255
+1,55 %
WKN: A1401Z ISIN: IE00BYTBXV33 Ticker-Symbol: RY4C 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,855
16,888
11:21
16,845
16,88
11:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC3,383+0,89 %
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC16,755+1,55 %