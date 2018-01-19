Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2018) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), a leader in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") industry, is pleased to report on the progress of each operating division, and provide an update on the corporate activities of the Company. A significant number of new contracts, sales and clients have been secured in Q4 2017 compared to the previous quarter. In addition, strategic transitions and expansion of our operating divisions continue to take place as the Company supports the rapid growth of its subsidiaries.

"2017 was a significant year for Global UAV, we completed all 4 acquisitions, restructured management and strengthened the Board of Directors to accommodate the rapid growth the Company is experiencing. Our divisions have been expanding both operationally and in terms of revenue, allowing us to reinvest cash to further accelerate growth. We have also restructured our news distribution, branding and marketing strategy. The Company is beginning to see the results of increased investor reach and awareness as a result of our transformation and management's efforts. We are pleased to see the recent market interest and look forward to a successful 2018" stated Michael Burns, CEO and Director of Global UAV.

Global UAV

Management has made significant advancements in news distribution, marketing and brand exposure of the Company, including regularly presenting and introducing the Company to key brokers and strategic investors. These changes are resulting in a fast-growing, strong market presence and better investor reach worldwide. In addition, significant reinvestment of operating cash-flow into our divisions has shown excellent growth results including increases in sales and revenue. Global UAV continues to expand using cash on hand, reducing investor dilution.

Upcoming Trade Shows:

Roundup 2018 - Vancouver

The Company has been invited to participate in the first ever Innovation Hub at the 2018 AME Roundup conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre West from January 22 to 25. AME Roundup is one of the largest resource investing and technical conferences in Canada. This is an excellent opportunity to showcase our UAV solutions to natural resource companies, service providers as well as government representatives. We will have a NOVAerial Robotics Procyon 800E helicopter UAV on display for conference participants to view up close and we encourage attending investors to take the opportunity to meet the Global UAV management.

WEST 2018 - San Diego

In addition, the Company is proud to announce that it has been invited by the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service to attend the WEST 2018 conference as a Canadian UAV technology and services provider. The conference will take place in San Diego, California from February 6-8. WEST is the premier Sea Service conference on the West Coast that brings military, government and industry leaders together. The conference is co-sponsored by AFCEA International (The Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association), and the U.S. Naval Institute. Global UAV will have several pre-conference meetings with the US Department of Defence, Industry and other stakeholders through introductions by the Canadian Trade Commissioner. For more information on the trade show please visit www.westconference.org

High Eye Aerial Surveys:

The Company would like to introduce Mr. Ramiro Cotarelo as the new President of High Eye Aerial Surveys ("High Eye"). Mr. Cotarelo has been active in the unmanned aerial vehicle sector since 2013. He draws on nearly 25 years of experience in management from manufacturing to mining. These insights allowed him to leverage the use of UAVs in commercial environments with a focus on safety and accurate data collection. A lifelong remote-control hobbyist, Mr. Cotarelo has built and enjoys remote controlled air, land and sea craft.

"I am excited to join High Eye Aerial," stated Mr. Cotarelo. "I will continue expanding High Eye's profile as I feel strongly that UAVs will be playing a greater role in commercial applications where an aerial perspective produces clean, seemingly objective data collection. We are just beginning to understand the potential as additional technology is tailored for UAVs."

Other changes at High Eye Aerial include moving its base of operations to a joint facility with NOVAerial Robotics. This move reduces overhead costs and increases the synergy between companies while giving High Eye a robust base of operations.

High Eye will continue to offer photogrammetry and video services, but is re-focusing its core business on Light Detection and Ranging ("LiDAR"), thermal and specialty survey and also inspection services. These changes will place High Eye as a professional UAV services company in several niche markets with a focus on large scale government and industrial clients.

High Eye Aerial has recently ordered both a Procyon 900E and a new multicopter from NOVAerial Robotics as they modernize their UAV fleet and increase operational capacity.

Pioneer Aerial Surveys:

Pioneer Aerial completed a record number of surveys and has expanded its client base significantly in 2017. New clients continue to request surveys while the company's scope of services is diversifying into infrastructure and UXO detection. Pioneer Aerial has successfully flown in excess of 12,000-line kilometres of surveys since its inception. This includes flights for resource exploration, infrastructure detection, and unexploded ordinance ("UXO").

Pioneer Aerial achieved many significant milestones in 2017, which include:

- 21 contracts completed world wide

- the largest survey completed to date consisting of 1300-line kilometres

- expansion of fleet and trained field crews

- two contracts completed in South America

- first contract completed for the detection of unexploded ordinance and buried infrastructure

- completion of contracts for multiple 'major' mining companies including Rio Tinto, New Gold, Osisko, SSR Mining and IAMGOLD.

- completion of surveys for different deposit types including lithium, diamonds, gold, nickel, copper, silver and base metals.

Pioneer Aerial has purchased several UAV's from NOVAerial Robotics and has commissioned the design and manufacture of a weather resistant multi-rotor UAV as it is in the process of modernizing its UAV fleet and increasing operational capacity.

NOVAerial Robotics:

With the move to a larger facility complete, NOVAerial Robotics has been expanding its operations. This has included the introduction of new staff, and a skilled worker hiring campaign to increase the manufacturing capacity and fulfill orders. NOVAerial has received multiple orders from 3rd parties and Global UAV subsidiaries for their UAVs including the new models, the Procyon 900E and the weather-proof multicopter.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.:

With its growing technical expertise and expanding reach globally, Global UAV Technologies is a leader within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned divisions - Pioneer Aerial Surveys, High Eye Aerial Imaging, UAV Regulatory Services, and NOVAerial Robotics - Global UAV Technologies provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products. These opportunities include production, research and design of professional grade UAVs, geophysics and remote sensing survey services, as well as regulatory consulting and management.

Global UAV Technologies will continue its growth through expanding the business of its current subsidiaries and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions with the goal of creating a consortium of businesses that, when fully integrated, will cover all aspects of the UAV industry.

