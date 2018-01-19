Hexagon Composites ASA: Heiko Chudzick appointed Executive Vice President

Hexagon Composites ASA has appointed Heiko Chudzick as the Group's new Executive Vice President - Operations.

Mr. Chudzick brings 20 years of progressive operational experience including leadership roles with ThyssenKrupp and Bosch. Most recently, Heiko served as Vice President Bosch Production Systems, at Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH, Germany. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a major in Automotive Engineering from RWTH Aachen University (Rheinisch-Westfalische Technische Hochschule Aachen) and has extensive international experience including multi-cultural start-ups.

"We are very pleased to have Heiko join our team as our new EVP," says Jon Erik Engeset, CEO of Hexagon Composites ASA. "With extensive international experience, natural curiosity and participative leadership style he is an ideal fit for our team."

Heiko Chudzick appointed Executive Vice President - Operations

In his new role as Executive Vice President - Operations, Heiko will be responsible for the world-wide strategies, initiatives and operational plans to most effectively source, manufacture and deliver products of the highest quality and safety for our customers.

Heiko takes up his position on 3 April 2018.

For more information:

Jon Erik Engeset, CEO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 916 30 550 | jon.erik.engeset@hexagon.no

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagon.no

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagon.no

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon Composites delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. We are adapting our leading composite pressure vessel technology for a wide range of mobility and storage applications. The energy transition towards a low-carbon society is constantly opening up exciting growth opportunities for us.

For more information, please visit www.hexagon.no

Follow us on Twitter: @HexagonASA

Heiko Chudzick appointed EVP (http://hugin.info/132600/R/2162440/831813.pdf)

Photo Heiko Chudzick (http://hugin.info/132600/R/2162440/831818.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via Globenewswire

