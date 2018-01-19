Motor and home insurer Esure's chief executive Stuart Vann has left the company with immediate effect as the company "evolves" its strategy, with founder and chairman Peter Wood takes a more active role. Vann, who joined the company in 2000, became CEO in 2012 and led the stock exchange flotation the following year, will be replaced by chief financial officer Darren Ogden on an interim basis. Esure also issued a short trading update to assure everything was satisfactory, with gross written ...

