DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel Vectron Systems AG: Oliver Kaltner becomes CEO of Vectron Systems AG 19-Jan-2018 / 10:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. In order to promote the expansion and internationalization of the new digital business areas, Vectron Systems AG strengthens the management and plans to expand the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board of Vectron Systems AG has appointed Oliver Kaltner with effect from 1 February 2018 to become the company's CEO for the next four years. The two company founders and main shareholders Thomas Stümmler and Jens Reckendorf will continue to be available to the company in the future. Jens Reckendorf will continue to be responsible for technical development as Chief Executive Officer. Thomas Stümmler retires from the board of directors. He will continue to advise the Management Board in the areas of strategic planning, PR and investor relations and will stand for election to the Supervisory Board at the next Annual General Meeting. In addition to Thomas Stümmler, a planned expansion of the Supervisory Board from currently three to six members is planned to attract additional Supervisory Board members who can support the company in digital transformation with their experience and networks. Oliver Kaltner (49) has many years of experience in the consumer electronics and IT industries as well as extensive expertise in the areas of product management, retail, sales, digital transformation and brand management. Most recently, he served as CEO of Leica Camera AG, helping the traditional premium brand for camera and sports optics products to achieve sustained international growth, sales and profit records. Previously, Oliver Kaltner was General Manager and Member of the Management Board at Microsoft Deutschland GmbH, where he was responsible for the consumer business and forced the transformation into a Devices & Services organization. Further stages in his career have included executive and managerial positions at Sky AG, Sony Deutschland GmbH, Electronic Arts GmbH and Nike GmbH. Based on market leadership in the POS systems segment, new marketing strategies for the entire portfolio consisting of hardware, software and digital services are to be developed in the future and the internationalisation of the business is to be expedited. Contact: Thomas Stümmler Vectron Systems AG Willy-Brandt-Weg 41 48155 Münster, Germany phone +49 (0)251 2856 - 0 fax +49 (0)251 2856 - 564 www.vectron.de ir@vectron.de 19-Jan-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Vectron Systems AG Willy-Brandt-Weg 41 48155 Münster Germany Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0 Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564 E-mail: info@vectron.de Internet: www.vectron.de ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7 WKN: A0KEXC Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 646717 19-Jan-2018 CET/CEST

