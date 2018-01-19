The French utility will now partner with U.S.-based Off Grid Electric in Ghana.

French power utility EDF announced it will partner with U.S. startup Off Grid Electric (OGE) in providing off-grid solar solutions on the African market.

The two companies, which have recently begun to implement a project to provide power to around 10,000 households with no access to electricity in Ivory Coast, will now start a partnership with the Ghana's CH Group to offer solar kits in Ghana.

Under this new initiative, a newly created joint venture named Zegha will be responsible for installing and operating the solar kits in ...

