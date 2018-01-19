SBTech Completes Hat-trick of EGR Nordics Best Sports Betting Supplier Awards

LONDON, January 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SBTech's position as the industry leader in sports betting solutions was confirmed for the third year running yesterday evening, as the group collected the prize for Best Sports Betting Supplier at the annual EGR Nordics Awards that took place at the Corinthia Hotel, St. George's Bay in Malta.

The company was rewarded for its ongoing success in the uniquely dynamic and highly competitive Nordic markets, driven by groundbreaking innovations, its best-in-class sportsbook, the superior strength of its configurable Chameleon360 platform and wide range of managed services.

Commenting on the accomplishment, Andrew Cochrane, SBTech Chief Commercial Officer, said: "Winning this prestigious accolade for the third consecutive year is due to our significant efforts to recruit leading industry talent and the major investments we've made in R&D.

"Our long-term strategy of providing solutions and services in all regulated markets is underpinned by the robustness of SBTech's systems, the richness of our sports coverage, dominance of the in-play arena, expertise in personalised bet encouragement and the unrivalled expertise of our team in achieving full compliance in every jurisdiction," he added.

SBTech's preeminent position in the Nordics sports betting sector has enabled the likes of Cherry, ComeOn!, BetHardandBetser to go from strength to strength over the past 12 months, with further Scandinavia-focused operators set to go live shortly.

Taking into account SBTech's commercial success, enhanced operator profitability, technical prowess and adaptability to client and player needs, the judges had no hesitation in honouring the company once again in the headline Sports Betting Supplier category, confirming its status as the industry's leading supplier of sports betting technology.

