The new rules are expected to come into force in the first half of this year. PV systems ranging in size from 3 kW to 10 kW will be entitled to have access to the scheme.

The Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) has published a draft net metering regulation for rooftop PV installations with a power range of 3 kW to 10 kW.

According to information provided to pv magazine by local industry sources, the new rules for residential PV will likely come into force in the first half of this year, while other net metering rules for commercial and industrial solar power systems may be issued at a later stage, eventually by the end of 2018.

Under ...

