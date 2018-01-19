Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) will make its first investments in solar energy, in partnership with German PV plant operator, Capital Stage. The money will go towards the development of 140 MW of solar, to be built by Irish developer, Power Capital.

Power Capital's planned solar parks are located in eastern and southwestern Ireland. Power Capital will develop 20 individual PV plants, ...

