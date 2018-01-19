Capital Stage has entered into a partnership with Ireland's Strategic Invesment Fund, and the two are set to pour around €140 million into PV projects. The two will invest in a portfolio of solar parks owned by Irish developer Power Capital, which consists of solar plants currently in development, with a total capacity of 140 MW.
Power Capital's planned solar parks are located in eastern and southwestern Ireland. Power Capital will develop 20 individual PV plants, ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...