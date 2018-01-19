Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: UnitedHealth Group's Revenue Grew 9.5%; EPS Soared 109.8%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=UNH. The Company posted its financial results on January 16, 2018, for the fourth quarter fiscal 2017. UnitedHealth's revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended December 31, 2017, UnitedHealth Group's total revenues increased 9.5% to $52.06 billion from $47.54 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's total revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $51.52 billion.

UnitedHealth Group's full year 2017 revenues grew 8.8% to $201.2 billion with revenue growth broad-based and balanced across the businesses, reflecting strong demand for the Company's product and service offerings.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating income increased 24.8% to $3.98 billion from $3.19 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 90 basis points to 7.6% of revenue from 6.7% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, UnitedHealth Group's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 25.7% to $3.67 billion from $2.92 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin increased 90 basis points to 7% of revenue from 6.1% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, UnitedHealth Group's net income increased 114.8% to $3.62 billion on a y-o-y basis from $1.68 billion in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS increased 109.8% to $3.65 on a y-o-y basis from $1.74 in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, UnitedHealth Group's adjusted net income increased 25.4% to $2.56 billion on a y-o-y basis from $2.04 billion in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 22.7% to $2.59 on a y-o-y basis from $2.11 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $2.50.

UnitedHealth Group's FY17 earnings from operations jumped 17.6% to $15.2 billion on a y-o-y basis, and adjusted net earnings advanced 25.1% to $10.07 per share.

UnitedHealth Group's Segment Details

UnitedHealthcare - During Q4 FY17, the UnitedHealthcare segment's revenue increased 9.6% to $41.60 billion from $37.95 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin increased 50 basis points to 4.2% of revenue from 3.7% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

Optum - During Q4 FY17, the Optum segment's revenue increased 10% to $24.39 billion from $22.17 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin increased 100 basis points to 9.1% of revenue from 8.1% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on December 31, 2017, UnitedHealth Group's cash and short-term investments increased 16.7% to $15.49 billion from $13.28 billion on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt, less current maturities increased 11.9% to $28.84 billion from $25.78 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable increased 17.4% to $9.57 billion from $8.15 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's medical costs payable increased 9% to $17.87 billion from $16.39 billion in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities increased 38.8% to $13.60 billion from $9.80 billion in FY16, and were 1.3 times net earnings, with an increasing mix of cash generated by non-insurance businesses in FY17.

Outlook

For FY18, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $223.00 billion to $225.00 billion and operating margin to be in the band of 7.4% to 7.8% of revenue.

The Company estimates diluted EPS to be in the range of $11.65 to $11.95 and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the band of $12.30 to $12.60 for fiscal 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 18, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, UnitedHealth Group's stock climbed 1.98%, ending the trading session at $243.16.

Volume traded for the day: 6.23 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.92 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 9.62%; previous three-month period - up 19.26%; past twelve-month period - up 54.15%; and year-to-date - up 10.30%

After yesterday's close, UnitedHealth Group's market cap was at $235.38 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.63.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Health Care Plans industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

