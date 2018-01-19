Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Trillium Announces Changes to Senior Management Team

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) ("Trillium"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TRIL as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 17, 2018, the Company announced certain changes to its leadership team. The Company appointed Dr. Blythe Thomson as Executive Medical Director and Jane E. Cole as Senior Director, Clinical Operations. Dr. Brian E. Jahns was named Senior Vice President of Commercial and Business Development. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Eric Sievers Transitioned from Chief Medical Officer to Senior Clinical Advisor

Trillium made another change to its senior management team. Eric Sievers, MD, has transitioned from Chief Medical Officer to Senior Clinical Advisor. He will be responsible for maintaining a close association with the Company's clinical programs and advisors, and continue to assist Trillium with clinical strategy and communications.

Dr. Sievers has served in several senior roles at Seattle Genetics, most recently as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development. At Seattle Genetics, he helped write and supervise pivotal trials that led to the US registration of ADCETRIS for Hodgkin Lymphoma and Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in 2011. Dr. Sievers served as Medical Director at Zymogenetics from 2003 to 2006.

New Team to Have a Major Impact on Advancement of TTI-621 Program

Dr. Niclas Stiernholm, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Trillium, commented that these additions to the Company's management team further bolster its planned pipeline development activities. The new team members bring diverse and deep drug development expertise, and will have a major impact on the advancement of the Company's TTI-621 program and corporate growth.

Blythe Thomson's Career Path

Dr. Blythe Thomson, a board certified pediatric hematologist/oncologist, has held multiple academic and industry appointments, most recently at Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Epizyme Inc. and Medpace. She brings a great depth of experience in all phases of clinical development of therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, and will oversee Trillium's development programs, ensuring they are optimized for adaptability and efficiency. Dr. Thomson completed her medical training at Ohio State University and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, University of Washington, and currently serves as an attending physician at Floating Hospital for Children, Tufts University School of Medicine.

Jane E. Cole's Professional Achievements

Jane E. Cole brings to Trillium over 25 years of experience, leadership, and capability in the global execution of drug development programs. A registered nurse, Ms. Cole has led numerous development teams in executing Phase-I through Phase-IV clinical trials globally. She has previously held clinical operation roles at Hoffmann-La Roche, as well as in smaller biotechnology and contract research organizations. In her current role, she will oversee the Company's clinical operations team and its relationships with clinical research organizations. Ms. Cole joins Trillium from Chiltern International, where she was Project Director, Global Executive Lead.

Brian E. Jahns' Career History

Dr. Brian E. Jahns has an extensive background in the pharmaceutical and health care industry, most recently as Vice President Oncology and Vice President Product Strategy for Hoffmann-La Roche Canada. He has been involved in the success of products such as Rituxan®, Avastin®, Zelboraf®, and Herceptin®. Dr. Jahns will focus on developing partnership opportunities between Trillium and potential collaborators, and providing input on the Company's commercialization activities. He completed his B.Sc. and Pharm.D. at Wayne State University, and conducted his post-doctoral studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago before serving on the faculty of the University of Toronto School of Pharmacy.

Trillium Made an Addition to its Board in October 2017

On October 11, 2017, the Company appointed Dr. Helen Tayton-Martin to its Board of Directors. Dr. Tayton-Martin, Chief Business Officer at Adaptimmune, has more than 25 years of experience working within the pharma, biotech, and consulting environment in disciplines across pre-clinical and clinical development, outsourcing, strategic planning, due diligence, and business development.

About Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Founded in 2004, Trillium is a clinical stage immuno-oncology Company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company's lead program, TTI-621, is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that blocks the activity of CD47, a molecule that allows tumor cells to escape destruction by the immune system. Trillium is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 18, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Trillium Therapeutics' stock slightly advanced 0.92%, ending the trading session at $7.90.

Volume traded for the day: 107.20 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.64%; previous three-month period - up 16.18%; past twelve-month period - up 44.95%; and year-to-date - up 8.97%

After yesterday's close, Trillium Therapeutics' market cap was at $85.28 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

