Active-Investors: Free Research Report as BlackRock's Q4 Results Outshone Forecasts

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, BlackRock's total revenue was $3.47 billion compared to $2.89 billion in Q4 FY16, topping market consensus estimates of $3.35 billion. The Company's y-o-y revenue growth was attributed to rises in base fees, performance fees, and technology and risk management revenue. Meanwhile, the Company's revenue used for operating margin measurement rose to $3.33 billion for Q4 FY17, from $2.77 billion in the prior year's same quarter.

The investment Company reported a GAAP net income of $2.30 billion, or $14.07 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $851 million, or $5.13 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted net income increased to $1.02 billion, or $6.24 per diluted share, during the reported quarter from $852 million, or $5.14 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Wall Street had expected the Company to report an adjusted net income of $6.08 per diluted share.

BlackRock's total revenue was $12.49 billion for the year ended December 31, 2017, up 12% from $11.16 billion in the prior year. The Company's GAAP net income increased to $4.97 billion, or $30.23 per diluted share, during FY17 from $3.17 billion, or $19.04 per diluted share, in the last year. Additionally, the Company's adjusted net income was $3.72 billion, or $22.60 per diluted share, for FY17 which came in above the $3.21 billion, or $19.29 per diluted share, posted in FY16.

Earnings Metrics

During the reported quarter, the Company reported total expenses of $1.98 billion compared to $1.67 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company reported an increase in employee compensation and benefits of $119 million y-o-y in Q4 FY17, primarily reflecting higher incentive compensation, driven by higher performance fees, higher operating income, and higher headcount. BlackRock's general and administration (G&A) expenses also grew $93 million y-o-y in Q4 FY17, due to higher technology and occupancy expenses and professional services, as well as professional services fees. Meanwhile, the Company's adjusted operating income grew to $1.49 billion, or 44.8% of total revenues, in Q4 FY17 from $1.23 billion, or 44.4% of total revenues, in the year ago comparable quarter.

BlackRock had assets under management amounting to $6.29 trillion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $5.15 trillion at the end on Q4 FY16. The Company reported total net flows of $102.93 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $98.05 billion in Q4 FY16.

Business by Client Type

Retail - The long-term net inflows from Retail were $11.39 billion in Q4 FY17, which included net inflows of $7.40 billion from the United States and $4.0 billion internationally. The fixed income net inflows came in at $8.01 billion, led by net inflows into unconstrained, short duration, and municipals categories. Furthermore, multi-asset net inflows of $1.99 billion largely constituted of Multi-Asset Income fund family, paced by flows into international equities.

iShares ETFs - In Q4 FY17, iShares ETFs long-term net inflows stood at $54.80 billion, primarily attributable to strength in iShares Core, precision exposure, and financial instrument ETFs. The equity net inflows were $44.89 billion, whereas fixed income net inflows came in $8.67 billion. Furthermore, Commodities iShares generated $1.0 billion of net inflows during the reported quarter.

Institutional Active - Institutional Active long-term net inflows of $2.19 billion during Q4 FY17 were led by multi-asset net inflows of $2.91 billion and fixed income net inflows of $2.31 billion. However, there was equity net outflows of $1.24 billion in Q4 FY17 primarily because of fundamental active equities. Moreover, alternatives also reported net outflows of $1.80 billion, which consisted of $3.9 billion due to return of capital.

Institutional Index - BlackRock's Institutional Index long-term net inflows were $12.20 billion in Q4 FY17, which included fixed income net inflows of $23.96 billion, driven by demand for liability-driven solutions. Meanwhile, the long-term net inflows were partially offset by equity net outflows of $9.01 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 18, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, BlackRock's stock slightly rose 0.47%, ending the trading session at $579.22.

Volume traded for the day: 819.78 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 473.72 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 13.16%; previous three-month period - up 21.80%; past twelve-month period - up 53.23%; and year-to-date - up 12.75%

After yesterday's close, BlackRock's market cap was at $92.08 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.12.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.73%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Asset Management industry.

