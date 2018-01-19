Active-Investors: Free Research Report as IHS Markit's Revenue Grew 8% and EPS Surged 24%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ: INFO) ("Markit"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=INFO. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on January 17, 2018. The world leader in critical information, analytics, and solutions outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and provided guidance for the fiscal year 2018. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended November 30, 2017, Markit reported revenues of $944.7 million, up 8% compared to $873.8 million in Q4 2016, including a total organic revenue growth of 6%. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates by $32.08 million.

For the full fiscal year 2017, Markit's revenue was $3.60 billion, which represented a growth of 32% compared to revenue of $2.73 billion for the full fiscal year 2016.

During Q4 2017, Markit posted a net income of $105.7 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 compared to earnings of $89.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, the Company posted EPS of $0.52 for the reported quarter versus $0.48 for the year ago same period, beating Wall Street's estimates of $0.50.

For FY17, Markit reported a net income of $416.9 million, or $1.00 share, compared to $152.8 million, or $0.48 per share, for FY16. On an adjusted basis, the Company posted EPS of $2.07, up 15% compared to $1.80 in FY16.

Operating Performance

During Q4 2017, Markit's Resources segment's revenue grew 1% to $216 million on a y-o-y basis, with recurring revenue declining 1% on an organic basis. The segment's adjusted EBITDA was flat at $92 million for the reported quarter. For FY17, the Resources segment's revenue decreased 2% to $839 million on a y-o-y basis, while adjusted EBITDA also dropped 2% to $360 million.

For Q4 2017, Markit's Transportation segment's revenue advanced 14% to $267 million on a y-o-y basis, and included an organic growth of 11% for the recurring-based business. The segment's adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to $111 million for the reported quarter. For FY17, the Transportation segment's revenue jumped 11% to $992 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 16% to $409 million.

During Q4 2017, Markit's Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) segment's revenue grew 5% to $140 million, and had an organic growth of 1% for the recurring-based business. The segment's adjusted EBITDA fell 9% to $33 million on a y-o-y basis. For FY17, the CMS segment's revenue edged up 1% to $536 million, while adjusted EBITDA dropped 2% to $125 million.

For Q4 2017, Markit's Financial Services segment's revenue increased 10% to $321 million, and included a total organic growth of 8%. The segment's adjusted EBITDA surged 18% to $148 million on a y-o-y basis for the reported quarter.

Cash Matters

At the end of FY17, Markit's debt balance was $4.2 billion, which represented a gross leverage ratio of approximately 2.9x on a bank covenant basis. The Company closed the reported quarter with $134 million of cash. At the end of Q4 2017, Markit's undrawn revolver balance was approximately $964 million.

During FY17, Markit made share repurchases of approximately $1.4 billion, or 34.6 million shares, at an average price of $40.71. The share repurchases included $1.1 billion against the Company's buyback commitment and $300 million from stock option proceeds. Markit is planning to execute $1.1 billion of share buybacks in 2018.

Outlook

For the year ending November 30, 2018, Markit is forecasting revenue to be in a range of $3.80 billion to $3.85 billion, including a total organic growth of 4% to 5%. The Company is estimating adjusted EBITDA to be in a band of $1.500 billion to $1.525 billion, and adjusted diluted EPS to be in a range of $2.23 to $2.27. Markit is estimating capital expenditure to be approximately 6% to 7% of revenue, and free cash flow conversion as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA to be in the mid-60's.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 18, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, IHS Markit's stock marginally fell 0.46%, ending the trading session at $47.65.

Volume traded for the day: 3.78 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.97 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.66%; previous three-month period - up 8.89%; past twelve-month period - up 23.45%; and year-to-date - up 5.54%

After yesterday's close, IHS Markit's market cap was at $18.90 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 50.11.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

