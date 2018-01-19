AIM-listed Beximco Pharmaceuticals has bought a majority stake in Bangladesh-based Nuvista Pharma, which specialises in hormones and steroid drugs, for up to £18.2m. Beximco has entered into share purchase agreements with six shareholders with an aggregate shareholding of 85.2% in Nuvista. The final consideration will paid in cash on completion of the acquisition, which is expected to occur on or before 28 February. Nuvista was a subsidiary of Netherlands-based Organon International. It was ...

