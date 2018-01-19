Branded toys, games and giftware developer The Character Group issued an update on itrs trading on Friday morning, as investors gathered for its annual general meeting. The AIM-traded firm said that, following on from its trading statement of 11 October and the publication of the 2017 annual report and accounts on 21 December, it could confirm that trading for the first four months of the current financial year - which included 2017 Christmas retail sales - were in line with expectations. Its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...