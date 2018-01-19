The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 18 January 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1394.09 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1382.87 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1412.26 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1401.04 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

