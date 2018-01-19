XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies

XPO Logistics Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies

GREENWICH, Conn. - January 19, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies for 2018, as announced by Fortune magazine. This is the first year that the company has made the list.

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We're honored to be recognized for our investment value, quality of management, social responsibility and ability to attract talent. It's humbling to know that XPO stands out among companies from the more than 50 industries taken into consideration."

The full list appears on Fortune's website at http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/ (http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/) and will be printed in its February issue.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,444 locations and more than 91,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/)

Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies Methodology

FORTUNE collaborated with partner Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. They began with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in FORTUNE's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. They then winnowed the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 680 in 29 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 680; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

Results were not published in the following categories owing to insufficient response rates: Cable and Satellite Providers, Petroleum Refining, Pipelines, and U.S. Energy.

To select the 50 All-Stars, Korn Ferry asked 3,900 executives, directors, and securities analysts who had responded to the industry surveys to identify the 10 companies they admired most. They chose from a list made up of the companies that ranked in the top 25% in last year's surveys, plus those that finished in the top 20% of their industry. Anyone could vote for any company in any industry.

The difference in the voting rolls explains why some results can seem at odds with each other. For example, Deere fell off the All-Star list but moved up one notch within the construction and farm machinery category when votes from only those in that industry were counted.

