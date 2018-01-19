The Market for Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Health Testing, with Key Focus on Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Market for Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Health Testing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth of the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing healthcare market segment is borne out of a paradigm shift among consumers who are seeking greater control over their own healthcare. The Market for Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Health Testing, provides the reader with an overview of the laboratory testing industry for advanced genetic tests.

Several trends are continuing to shape the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market, including the growing demand for early disease detection and diagnosis, personalized medicine, importance of disease monitoring and expanded technologies. The Market for Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Health Testing evaluates those trends and provides useful business information.

Market Trends Covered Include:

Genetic Testing Market Drivers and Barriers

Global DTC Genetic Testing Market, 2017-2022

Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Analysis: Genetic Testing Volume Distribution for Genetic Testing Services, by Order Origination Source (Consumer, Physician)

Market Size and Growth for U.S. DTC Genetic Testing Market, 2017-2022

Market Size and Growth for European DTC Genetic Testing Market, 2017-2022

Market Size and Growth for Asia Pacific DTC Genetic Testing Market, 2017-2022

Market Size and Growth for Rest of World DTC Genetic Testing Market, 2017-2022

Key Player Revenues

DTC Genetic Company Profiles

Included in The Market for Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Health Testing are statistics influencing direct-to-consumer lab testing, incidence of diseases in the U.S. and worldwide, demographics; life expectancy, and genetic testing company strategies. Information is presented as a U.S market report. A market summary includes a total U.S. market analysis and analysis by test segment. Also included are competitive profiles of leading direct-to-consumer laboratory testing providers.



Since the 1980s, consumers have pushed for access to their laboratory tests, but it has been slow to evolve due to concerns that consumers may try to diagnose themselves without understanding how diagnoses' information all fits together. With advances in genetic testing technology, the completion of the sequencing of the human genome and the pressures of capitalism, direct-to-consumer lab testing is becoming increasingly popular. With the increased use of the Internet for medical information, consumers have become medical consumers as well as patients. This has created a change in the doctor/patient relationship as individuals have become more knowledgeable about their own health and want more control over their personal information and treatment decisions.



Larger genetic testing companies such as Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp have advantages in the genetic testing market due to their wide exposure, large number of locations, and greater financial positions but, until recently, had not been directly involved. Smaller, independent laboratories have been the mainstay of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market. Some laboratories, such as 23andMe, have found success in offering specialized genetic testing (ancestral testing) and others have found success operating on a regional basis such as Sonora Quest Laboratories.



This report provides an overview of some of the leading market participants in the direct to consumer laboratory testing market.

23andMe, Inc

Any Lab Test Now, Inc.

DNA 4life

Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences

Easydna

Genetrainer

GHC Genetics Uk

International Biosciences

MapMyGenome India

Medichecks.Com

Pathway Genomics

Positive Bioscience

Shuwen Biotech Co. Ltd.

Vitagene, Inc.

Xcode

Related Companies

Ambry Genetics Corp.

Color Genomics

Counsyl, Inc.

Genedx

Gene By Gene, Ltd.

Invitae

Natera, Inc

Request a Test, Ltd.

Veritas Genetics

Affilliated Laboratories

Laboratory Corporation Of America

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc

