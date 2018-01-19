MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/18 -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the "Corporation" or "Osisko") (TSX: OR)(NYSE: OR) announces that its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results will be released before market on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 followed by a conference call the same day, February 20, 2018 at 11:00 am EDT.

Q4 and Full Year 2017 Results Conference Call Information

Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in at 1-(647) 788-4922 (international), or 1-(877) 223-4471 (North American toll free). An operator will direct participants to the call.

The conference call replay will be available from 2:00pm EDT on February 20, 2018 until 11:59 pm EDT on February 27, 2018 with the following dial in numbers: 1-(800) 585-8367 (North American toll free) or 1-(416) 621-4642, access code 2868047.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 130 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by five cornerstone assets, including a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada. Osisko also owns a portfolio of publicly held resource companies, including a 15.5% interest in Osisko Mining Inc., a 12.8% interest in Osisko Metals Incorporated, a 12.7% interest in Falco Resources Ltd. and a 32.7% interest in Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

