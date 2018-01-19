Two separate parliamentary committees have referred Ryanair to the employment and tax authorities after the low-cost carrier's "refusal to cooperate" with inquiries into staff pay and working conditions. Frank Field of the work and pensions committee and Rachel Reeves of the business select committee both wrote to HMRC and the director of labour market enforcement to ask them to look into Ryanair and the recruitment agencies that provide the airline's cabin crew. Both committees were appealing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...