Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION NAMED ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST ADMIRED COMPANIES FOR NINTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

WESTCHESTER, Ill., January 19, 2018 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR), a leading global providerof ingredient solutions to diversified industries,has been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies for 2018 by FORTUNE Magazine. The list is a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies, as ranked by peers in their industry.

This marks the ninth consecutive year Ingredion has been included on the list; the Company ranks third in the food production category. The list of most admired companies is posted on FORTUNE's website and appears in the February print edition of FORTUNE Magazine, which will be available at newsstands on January 22.

"We are extremely proud to be listed among the world's most admired companies for the ninth year in a row. It's a great honor. We strive to be the company of choice for investors, customers and employees alike, and this recognition acknowledges our efforts," said Jim Zallie, chief executive officer of Ingredion. "We are grateful to all of our stakeholders, especially our employees, for their role and support that enables us to achieve this special recognition and for their contributions to our success," Zallie added.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries Korn Ferry, FORTUNE's partner, asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider. We turn grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make crackers crunchy, yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and add fiber to nutrition bars. Visit Ingredion.com (http://ingredion.com/) to learn more.

###

CONTACT:

Investors: Heather Kos, 708-551-2592

Media: Claire Regan, 708-551-2602





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ingredion Incorporated via Globenewswire

