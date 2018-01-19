The Japanese car manufacturing giant has announced the imminent launch of an all-in-one home energy solution, including solar panels, battery and energy management system.

Nissan has announced the UK launch of Nissan Energy Solar, its residential energy solution featuring solar panels, battery and energy management system.

Nissan states that the solution has been designed to allow homeowners in the UK to 'reduce their energy bills and get more independence from the grid', and states that residents taking advantage of the solution could see up to a 66% cut to their electricity bills.

"Over 880,000 ...

