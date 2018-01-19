Intertrust Group: Intertrust shareholders approve appointment of Stephanie D. Miller as member of Management Board and CEO

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 19 January 2018 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company") [Euronext: INTER], a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, is pleased to announce that during the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held today, Ms. Stephanie D. Miller was appointed as a member of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Intertrust.

Ms. Miller will start in her new role as CEO on 22 January 2018. Her appointment as member of the Management Board will become effective upon receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals, for a first term of four years.

The minutes of the meeting will be available on our website within three months after the EGM.

For further information

Intertrust N.V. marieke.palstra@intertrustgroup.com (mailto:marieke.palstra@intertrustgroup.com)

Marieke Palstra Tel: +31 20 577 1157

Director of Investor Relations, Marketing & Communications

About Intertrust

Intertrust is a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, with approximately 2,500 employees located throughout a network of 39 offices in 28 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle-East. The Company delivers high-quality, tailored services to its clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust's business services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey, and the Cayman Islands. Intertrust works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

intertrust-nv-press-release-egm-appointment-resolution-approved-final



