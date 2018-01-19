Global Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Trends & Drivers with Excelitas Technologies, FLIR Systems, Honeywell International & Murata Manufacturing

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market to grow at a CAGR of 7.23% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is integration of IR cores into smartphones. Owing to the trend of cost reduction and sensor miniaturization, IR sensors are getting integrated into smartphones. The miniaturization of sensors by the reduction of the sensor die has reduced the sensor cost. This cost minimization, wafer-level packaging techniques, 3D integration, and the application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) embedded technologies will help in integrating these IR cores into smartphones.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of the consumer electronics market. The consumer electronics market is growing rapidly. It was estimated that the market value of consumer electronics was more than $ 1.2 trillion in 2016. It is expected to increase at a CAGR of more than 5% during 2017-2021. The major reason for this is the rise in the disposable incomes and the rapid technological advances. IR emitters and receivers are two major components of consumer electronic devices. They are used in consumer electronic devices such as TVs, home theaters, air conditioners, smartphones, and gaming consoles.

Key vendors

Excelitas Technologies

FLIR Systems

Honeywell International

Murata Manufacturing

Other prominent vendors

Hamamatsu Photonics

Leonardo DRS

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

Sofradir

Texas Instruments

Vishay Intertechnology

