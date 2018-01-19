sprite-preloader
19.01.2018 | 17:31
PR Newswire

Global Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Trends & Drivers with Excelitas Technologies, FLIR Systems, Honeywell International & Murata Manufacturing

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market to grow at a CAGR of 7.23% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is integration of IR cores into smartphones. Owing to the trend of cost reduction and sensor miniaturization, IR sensors are getting integrated into smartphones. The miniaturization of sensors by the reduction of the sensor die has reduced the sensor cost. This cost minimization, wafer-level packaging techniques, 3D integration, and the application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) embedded technologies will help in integrating these IR cores into smartphones.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of the consumer electronics market. The consumer electronics market is growing rapidly. It was estimated that the market value of consumer electronics was more than $ 1.2 trillion in 2016. It is expected to increase at a CAGR of more than 5% during 2017-2021. The major reason for this is the rise in the disposable incomes and the rapid technological advances. IR emitters and receivers are two major components of consumer electronic devices. They are used in consumer electronic devices such as TVs, home theaters, air conditioners, smartphones, and gaming consoles.

Key vendors

  • Excelitas Technologies
  • FLIR Systems
  • Honeywell International
  • Murata Manufacturing

Other prominent vendors

  • Hamamatsu Photonics
  • Leonardo DRS
  • OSRAM Opto Semiconductors
  • Sofradir
  • Texas Instruments
  • Vishay Intertechnology

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Technology Landscape

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 11: Regional Landscape

Part 12: Decision Framework

Part 13: Drivers And Challenges

Part 14: Market Trends

Part 15: Vendor Landscape

Part 16: Vendor Analysis

Part 17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kfr39p/global_infrared?w=5

