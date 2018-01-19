BT Group has been blocked by a High Court ruling from changing the rate of inflation used to calculate the pension deficit for many of its workers. Last month the former telecoms monopoly applied to the High Court to change the index from the retail price index to the consumer price index to calculate future pension increases paid to members of section C of its pensions scheme. Section C of the BT Pension Scheme covers members who joined the scheme from 1 April 1986 to when it closed on 31 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...