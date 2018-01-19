Tech-giant IBM closed out the 2017 calendar year with a rise in revenues for the first time in almost six years, but shares slipped in early trading after the firm warned that higher tax rates would eat away at its profits from the current trading year. Revenue rose 3.6% to $22.54bn, beating analysts' estimates of $22.06bn, thanks in small part to a 30% jump in revenue from the firm's cloud business. With gross margins retreating to 49.5%, IBM swung to a loss of $1.05bn from a profit of $5.5bn a ...

