Flow Traders NV: BINCKBANK AND FLOW TRADERS ANNOUNCE SALE OF THINK ETF ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V.

BINCKBANK AND FLOW TRADERS ANNOUNCE SALE OF THINK ETF ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V.





AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands - BinckBank N.V. (60%), Flow Traders N.V (24%) and Think ETF's management (16%) together announce the sale of their stakes in Think ETF Asset Management B.V. to Van Eck Associates Corporation. Van Eck will receive almost full ownership of Think ETF's, only management of Think ETF's will retain a small stake. Financial details of the transaction will not be disclosed at this stage.

Vincent Germyns, CEO of BinckBank:

"From our perspective Think ETF's has done a great job in realising a breakthrough on ETFs for Dutch retail investors. Their first class ETF-products have been awarded many times and are regarded as 'best in class'. They are highly valued by our customers and therefore Think ETF's remains a preferred issuer for BinckBank. However to take advantage of the next growth phase we think Think ETF's is better positioned being part of a global partner in order to obtain the scale needed for tomorrows financial environment. We thank the management of Think ETF's for their tremendous efforts and are convinced they will be able to flourish under Van Eck."

Dennis Dijkstra, co-CEO of Flow Traders:

"We are pleased to see that with this transaction, Think ETF's will have a solid platform to propel their proposition to a wider audience and can find the support it needs to further grow their business. Flow Traders is proud to have been part of the development of Think ETF's to where it is today. Management of Think ETF's has done a great job and will now guide the company into a new phase. With its network and knowledge, Van Eck will be able to support Think ETF's' development to become an even more complete ETF platform for investors. Flow Traders will remain committed to Think ETF's as a leading liquidity provider in their products."

Think ETF's' management has committed itself to the strategy of Van Eck and is confident about the increased growth potential.



Following this sale, BinckBank's Vincent Germyns and Flow Traders' Dennis Dijkstra will step down from Think ETF's' Supervisory Board. The transaction is subject to approval from the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) and is expected to be closed by 1Q 2018.

Berkshire Capital and Loyens Loeff advised the sellers in this transaction.

More information about Think ETFs can be found on www.thinketfs.nl (http://www.thinketfs.nl).

About Flow Traders N.V.

Flow Traders is a leading global technology-enabled liquidity provider specializing in exchange traded products (ETPs). Flow Traders provides continuous liquidity in ETP markets, while seeking to stay market neutral at all times and without having directional opinions. Investors benefit from our activities due to increased liquidity, higher execution quality and lower overall trading costs. As such, we contribute to more efficient and transparent securities markets. Flow Traders provides liquidity in over 5,000 ETP listings across the globe, tracking all underlying asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies with access to 104 trading venues in 36 countries. Flow Traders has been named Europe's number one ETF Market Maker at the Annual Global ETF Awards for the last ten consecutive years - 2007 until 2016, and Asia-Pacific's number one ETF Market Maker for five out of the last six years - 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016. Flow Traders is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, with trading offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and New York, covering all time zones. Flow Traders' shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, please visit: www.flowtraders.com (http://www.flowtraders.com) .



