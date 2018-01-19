Event will focus on building agile alliances and forging collaboration to solve critical challenges

The Brightline Initiative, a non-commercial coalition dedicated to helping organizations bridge the gap between strategy design and strategy delivery, along with Project Management Institute (PMI) and The Boston Consulting Group are hosting The Economist Events on the panel discussion, "The Business Case for Openness: Implementing Strategy in a Drawbridge up World."

This event marks Brightline's debut at Davos. Dovetailing with the World Economic Forum's overarching theme, "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World," the discussion will address how business leaders can better adapt and implement strategies to promote openness and collaboration. PMI, a founding coalition member of Brightline, is particularly passionate about this topic, given the fact that they focus on collaborating with world-leading organizations to improve infrastructure initiatives in developing and mature communities around the world.

"Today the challenges to sustainable growth through strategy implementation are becoming ever more pressing. As a coalition committed to moving from idea to strategy implementation to results, we're delighted to support The Economist Events to bring this discussion to the forefront," said Brightline Initiative Executive Director Ricardo Vargas. "We're excited by the prospect of helping organizations create and deliver strategies for the future based on the ideas discussed at Davos."

"This panel is designed to provide critical insights on how leaders are articulating and implementing their strategy to address openness and collaboration," said PMI President and CEO Mark A. Langley. "We're pleased to present a platform for these industry leaders to share their expertise on a range of far-reaching issues that impact public and private sector organizations on a regular basis."

The panel will be introduced by PMI's President and CEO, Mark A. Langley and moderated by Tamzin Booth, business editor, The Economist. The confirmed panel speakers will bring their perspectives from a variety of backgrounds and industries. They include:

Jonathan Auerbach , executive vice-president, chief strategy and growth officer, Paypal

Strategy is a living thing that adapts. In a world with constant disruptions, an organization needs to engage with its ecosystem in designing and implementing its strategy. An idea will only ever remain an idea without project management to bring the idea to fruition. This is why the Brightline Initiative commits itself to developing a holistic knowledge and networking platform that helps organizations bridge the gap between strategy design and strategy delivery and in so doing bring positive benefits to society.

Those not attending the panel on Jan. 23 can join via livestream on The Economist Events' Facebook page or follow @EconomistEvents for live tweets using the hashtag EconBusinessCase from 7:30-8:30am CET.

