Vuzix Corporation: Vuzix to Present at LD Micro Virtual: CES Wrap Up on January 22nd

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2018 / Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce that Vuzix CEO and President Paul Travers will present at LD Micro Virtual: CES Wrap up on Monday, January 22, 2018, at 1:00 PM EST.

Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro, will be hosting the Vuzix presentation, which will consist of a 20-minute presentation followed by 5 minutes of Q&A. To register for this event please use the following link: Vuzix LD Micro Virtual 2018 CES Wrap Up.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has turned into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (*the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe. For additional information, please contact David Sher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 59 patents and 42 additional patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2018 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK and Tokyo, Japan.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to the company's success and the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Margolis

Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Vuzix Corporation

matt_margolis@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5952

Andrew Haag

Managing Partner, IRTH Communications

vuzi@irthcommunications.com

Tel: (866) 976-4784

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A

West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA

Investor Information - IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

For further sales and product information, please visit:

North America:

http://www.vuzix.com/contact/

Europe/UK:

https://www.vuzix.eu/contact/

Asia:

http://www.vuzix.jp/contact.html

SOURCE: Vuzix® Corporation