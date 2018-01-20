The global frozen seafood packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global frozen seafood packaging market by packaging type, which includes flexible packaging and rigid packaging. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: rising popularity of ease-of-use packaging

The demand for easy-to-use packaging options has increased due to busy lifestyles and smaller households. In seafood packaging, flexible packaging options with zippers for opening and reclosing and microwavable pouch packaging is becoming common in households. Providing the customer with convenience and extended shelf life are the main focus points of packaging products.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for packagingresearch, "It is necessary to employ proper seafood packaging to package different types of aquatic animals so that their distinct flavor can be maintained. Anchovies and tuna are packaged in tin cans, but it can potentially alter the flavor if kept for a long duration. Flat barrier bags and stand up pouches with reclosable zip locks and airtight seals improve the packaging and preserves and protects the product."

Market trend: antimicrobial packaging for seafood

Seafood can undergo rapid microbial growth and contamination if it is subjected to inadequate storage and handling. Due to improper storage, 4-5 million tons of fish are lost every year. Drying, thermal processing, freezing, refrigeration, irradiation, modified atmosphere packaging, and addition of different salts and antimicrobial agents are some of the traditional methods for fish preservation. Antimicrobial packaging is a new form of active packaging for fish. Antimicrobial packaging can be used as organic or inorganic depending on the end customer preference. The packaging must ensure the timely release of antimicrobials into the seafood. Further developments will lead to increased shelf life of frozen seafood.

Some of the key players in the market are:

Amcor

Bernis

Crown Holdings

Genpak

Sealed Air

The global frozen seafood packaging market is highly fragmented with a number of vendors operating in the market. The major packaging vendors have already operated in related markets such as meat and poultry packaging, due to which their product offerings go through continuous development and improvement. Packaging vendors must develop innovative and sustainable packaging to gain customer base.

