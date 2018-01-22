B2C2, a leading cryptocurrency market maker, today announced the appointment of Phillip Gillespie as CEO of B2C2 Japan. Effective January 29th this year, Phillip will lead the company's operations in Tokyo.

Phillip joins from Goldman Sachs where he oversaw the FX G10 business for EMEA as part of the systematic market making team. Previously, he was an FX voice and systematic trader at Barclays and J.P. Morgan.

"I am very pleased to welcome Phillip as CEO of B2C2 Japan. His expertise in the FX market will be a great asset as we ramp up our business in Japan and the Asia Pacific region more broadly. Having a trader of Phillip's calibre in Tokyo will greatly enhance our ability to provide clients around the world with seamless execution," said Max Boonen, B2C2 founder.

"I am excited to join B2C2 to lead the company's Japan business. Max and his world-class team have built one of the largest and most successful cryptocurrency operations in just two years. I look forward to building on B2C2's success and extending its capabilities in APAC," said Phillip Gillespie

About B2C2

B2C2 is a leading cryptocurrency market maker. Bridging the gap between traditional financial and cryptocurrency markets, the company is trusted by clients globally for its ability to provide seamless execution in the major cryptocurrencies and fiat currency pairs. Clients include hedge funds, asset managers, brokers and family offices. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, B2C2 is privately held. For more information, please visit www.b2c2.com.

