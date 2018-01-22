AI in the Travel Sector: Travel Package to Expand the Wirecard ePOS Analytics Suite

MUNICH, January 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Combines individual travel services with payment flows

Customer journey evaluation via various service providers

Comprehensive customer analyses to optimize service portfolio

Wirecard, the leading specialist for digital financial technology, has today announced an expansion to its Omnichannel ePOS Suite data analysis tool by integrating new functionalities for tourism companies.Wirecard's fully integrated solution for self-learning analyses will now be supplemented by innovative technology which is adapted to the tourism sector. Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) software allows the ePOS Analytics Suite to conduct complex data evaluation of customer purchasing behavior and helps to optimize the service portfolio for tourists.

The new package contains a wide range of innovative analytical functions, which analyzes individual travel services with the aid of payment data across various service providers on a single platform, thereby creating highly specific customer profiles. This will help individual service providers to customize their offerings to tourists on a case by case basis.

Furthermore, the tool provides an overview of tourists' purchasing behavior, allowing companies to customize their sales strategies and loyalty offers.

Jörn Leogrande, Executive Vice President Mobile Services at Wirecard: "Over the next few years, the use of AI will be of great importance across many industries. We are proud to expand our innovative Omnichannel ePOS Suite with this cutting-edge package. We are striving to leverage our expertise in order to offer our customers operating in the tourism sector the ability to uniquely understand the requirements and purchase behavior of their target groups."

Thanks to Wirecard's new technology, tourism companies can increase their customer conversion rates while at the same time optimizing their product portfolios. With its expansion of the ePOS Suite for the tourism sector, Wirecard is underlining its position as the first payment service provider to offer a fully integrated solution for self-learning analyses on the basis of payment data in combination with further data sources.

Markus Braun, CEO of Wirecard AG, will today discuss how the travel and mobility sector stands to benefit from technologies such as AI and the effects this will have in the future together with ÖBB-Personenverkehr AG at the DLD innovation conference in Munich, Germany. The panel discussion will take place on Monday, 22 January 2018 at 11.30 am and will also be broadcast live.

